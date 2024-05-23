Driven by growing Interest in energy transition technologies in the biogas, aerospace and marine industries, Air Products' expansion will create 30 new jobs in Maryland Heights, MO.

Air Products will invest more than $70 million to expand its manufacturing and logistics center in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The gas separation and purification membranes producer will create 30 jobs with this expansion project, which is the largest ever for the company’s Air Products Membrane Solutions division.

Growing product demand in biogas and hydrogen recovery applications, in addition to customer needs for nitrogen used in the aerospace industry and cleaner fuels for the marine industry, are driving Air Products’ Missouri expansion. The new manufacturing facility is expected to begin production by the end of 2025. This expansion follows a previous $10 million investment made in 2023 to increase production capacity at the current facility.

“We are excited to announce this investment to significantly expand the footprint and production capacity of our St. Louis manufacturing and logistics center,” said Dr. Erin Sorensen, General Manager of Air Products Membrane Solutions. “This expansion shows our commitment to continue to be a leader in the energy transition by creating innovative products for a safer, cleaner and more productive world. This expansion also highlights our ongoing commitment to the local community and our talented and motivated employees in the region. We are proud to continue to grow and expand our global manufacturing capabilities in the United States in St. Louis.”

“We’re pleased to see yet another leading and innovative company like Air Products expanding its presence in the St. Louis region,” commented Governor Mike Parson. “The growth of employers like Air Products highlights the value of our state’s ideal business climate, strong infrastructure, and skilled workforce. We look forward to Air Products’ continued success in Maryland Heights as it invests and creates jobs in the area.”

For this expansion, Air Products will benefit from the Missouri Works Program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

“Air Products’ expansion is the latest example of the incredible business growth that’s helping Missourians prosper in St. Louis,” said Michelle Hataway, Director, Missouri Department of Economic Development. “We appreciate this company’s commitment to the community as it creates new opportunities and helps drive economic growth in the region.”

Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in the development of hollow fiber membrane separators and systems for onsite gas generation. The company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a full portfolio of PRISM® Membrane Separators, Marine Systems, and Engineered-to-Order Systems to protect lives and goods at sea, on land, and in the air. Air Products’ systems are also designed to create more sustainable energy sources and raise productivity across a variety of industries and applications.