AI Hub To Be Established In New Jersey

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority and Princeton University have joined forces to establish the AI hub, which is expected to bring together AI researchers, industry leaders, and startup companies.

A new artificial intelligence hub will help bring innovation, job growth, and economic development to New Jersey, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

“Once again, New Jersey is pioneering cutting-edge technologies in lockstep with one of the world’s most prestigious universities,” Murphy said. “Indeed, there’s no better place in the nation to build a nexus for AI development than in the heart of New Jersey at Princeton University, which attracts the companies of the future with its robust innovation ecosystem and unparalleled combination of location and talent. As these industry leaders seek the next big breakthrough in AI technologies from their labs in Central Jersey, they will help generate economic activity and good-paying jobs in communities across our state.”

NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan said the announcement, made last month, was “an historic declaration” of the state’s desire to be a leader in the AI field.

“Gov. Murphy has made recapturing New Jersey’s leadership position in innovation a centerpiece of his economic strategy,” Sullivan said at the time of the announcement, “and with today’s great news on the heels of last week’s recommitment to New Jersey from Bell Labs, we are seeing proof positive that the Governor’s strategy is resonating with some of the most prominent institutions in the world.”

The move, according to the governor’s office, is in line with Murphy’s goal of making New Jersey a national leader in AI.