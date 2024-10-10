Afton Scientific And AXYS Set To Create 246 Jobs In Virginia

Afton Scientific, a manufacturer of sterile injectable pharmaceuticals, will invest over $200 million to expand its biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Albemarle County, Virginia.

“This announcement represents an exciting advancement in providing critical, life-saving therapies to more Americans, and Afton Scientific is thrilled about our expansion in Central Virginia, where we’ve grown the company since day one,” said CEO of Afton Scientific Thomas Thorpe. “The involvement of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Albemarle County, and the Commonwealth’s support for local businesses was critical to our ability to bring advanced manufacturing jobs and economic growth to the area.”

“Afton Scientific’s multi-million dollar expansion in Albemarle County is a powerful testament to Virginia’s thriving life sciences industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This investment not only creates over 200 new jobs but also strengthens our healthcare innovation sector — particularly in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is companies like Afton Scientific that showcase why Virginia was just named America’s Top State for Business in 2024.”

Afton Scientific will invest $200 million into Albemarle County, VA, manufacturing facility, creating 200 jobs. (Photo: LinkedIn/Afton Scientific)

“Afton Scientific’s investment in Central Virginia underscores the strength of Virginia’s business climate and skilled workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This announcement truly embodies our goals to foster high-tech job growth and innovation in manufacturing. We’re proud to support Afton Scientific’s continued success in the Commonwealth.”

“Congratulations to Tom Thorpe and the Afton Scientific team on this exciting announcement,” said President of the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development Helen Cauthen. “CVPED is thrilled with Afton Scientific’s success and that it is expanding again in Albemarle County. Their growth demonstrates that the biosciences ecosystem is thriving in the Central Virginia region.”

AXYS To Invest Over $2M Into Winchester Building, Creating 46 Jobs



AXYS, a leading engineering and consulting firm specializing in building management and security systems, will invest $2.1 million to establish new operations in the City of Winchester. The company will lease a 10,000 square-foot, three-suite building, creating 46 new jobs.

“AXYS’ decision to establish operations in Winchester reinforces Virginia’s position as a hub for cutting-edge technology services,” said Gov. Youngkin. “This investment not only creates new jobs but also strengthens our growing network of companies supporting mission-critical facilities and data centers.”

“This new operation highlights the strength of Virginia’s technology talent pipeline,” said Secretary Merrick. “AXYS’ investment of over $2.1 million will enhance the Commonwealth’s already solid position as a national leader in supporting innovative companies in the tech sector looking to build data centers.”

AXYS will invest $2,188,000 into a new building in Winchester, VA, creating 46 jobs. (Photo: Adobe Stock/Reagan)

“AXYS focuses on delivering innovative engineering solutions and advancing technology for our clients,” said AXYS Chief Technology Officer Shane Ranck. “We are excited to partner and expand with the state of Virginia, which will open up exponential pathways for success. Virginia’s emphasis on and prioritization of key markets that we currently serve, such as data centers, manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and more, enables us to better serve our clients.”

AXYS is a consulting firm that delivers solutions for mission-critical facilities through standardization, auditing, and design. The company has significantly impacted data center facility operations by providing comprehensive operational technology solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of clients. AXYS chose Winchester for its new operations due to the city’s proximity to local data centers, the availability of skilled talent in the area, and convenient access to businesses along the I-81 corridor.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Winchester to secure the project for Virginia and will support AXYS’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.