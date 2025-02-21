AeroVironment, UFP Industries Choose Utah, Create 600 Jobs

AeroVironment, the provider of autonomous and intelligent multi-domain systems, will establish FreedomWerx, a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. With FreedomWerx, AeroVironment aims to strengthen its capacity for delivery of precision-strike autonomous systems to government and defense partners. Unlike single-location, hyperscale facilities, this distributed production model focuses on ensuring resilient manufacturing and sustained delivery of mission-critical autonomous systems. This approach positions the company as a more reliable and sustainable defense partner, ensuring continuous support to the DoD and allied forces.

Located near Salt Lake City International Airport, AeroVironment’s new location offers access to key transportation hubs. The company anticipates creating more than 500 jobs at the facility. The company expects the FreedomWerx site will begin production in the second half of 2025,

“AeroVironment’s autonomous precision-strike systems have revolutionized modern warfare, providing warfighters with the ability to neutralize high-value threats with unprecedented accuracy while minimizing risk to friendly forces,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment Chairman, President, and CEO. “This facility represents a critical step in our mission to expand manufacturing capacity, ensuring our forces have the technological superiority needed to deter and, if necessary, decisively defeat adversaries.”

This investment stems from a collaborative effort between AV, the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO), Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA), and the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah).

AeroVironment will establish a manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, creating 500 jobs. (Photo: AeroVironment)

“We’re thrilled to welcome AV to Salt Lake City,” said Scott Cuthbertson, President of EDCUtah. “As a leading defense technology company, AV’s expansion will not only bring high-quality jobs to the region but will also further solidify Salt Lake City’s position as a premier hub for advanced manufacturing and defense innovation. We look forward to the long-term contributions they will make to our economy and community.”

UFP Industries Invests $35.9M In Tooele County, Creating 100 Jobs

UFP Industries, a Fortune 500 company and provider of building materials and packaging solutions, plans to bring approximately 100 jobs to Tooele County and invest $35.9 million in Utah over the coming years.

The company’s investment is from a collaboration among Grantsville City, Tooele County, EDCUtah, Romney Group, Colliers, and Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity. EDCUtah supported the company’s decision to expand in Utah by issuing a request for site information (RFI), introducing them to local communities, and coordinating a site visit. Additionally, EDCUtah guided the company through the state tax incentive process and connected them to other resources to support their growth.

“Utah’s booming population requires innovative solutions to keep housing both available and affordable,” said Mike Ellerbrook, Executive Vice President of UFP Site Built. “With this investment, we are strengthening our ability to provide high-quality structural components that support the construction of single-family homes, multifamily housing, and commercial developments across the state. We are proud to grow our footprint in Utah and create new opportunities for the local workforce.”

UFP Industries is investing $35.9 million in Tooele County, creating 100 jobs. (Photo UFP Industries)

“We are pleased to welcome UFP to Utah where they will find a surging construction market ready to benefit from their products,” said EDCUtah’s Cuthbertson. “UFP’s industry expertise will address supply shortages and support home builders across the Beehive state and their investment in Tooele County will create new jobs and accelerate economic growth in the region.”

UFP Site Built is a national leader in designing and manufacturing value-added wood and non-wood structural components for the construction industry, such as prefabricated wood trusses and wall panels. As a subsidiary of UFP Industries, a global enterprise founded in 1955 and publicly traded since 1993, the company serves the retail, packaging, and construction markets.