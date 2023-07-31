ADI Invests $1B In Oregon Semiconductor Facility Expansion

Last week, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) celebrated a more than $1 billion investment to expand its semiconductor wafer fab in Beaverton, Oregon. Built in 1978, the Beaverton site is the global semiconductor company’s largest wafer fabrication facility by volume and serves customers in critical industries, such as industrial, automotive, communications, consumer, and healthcare.

“By expanding ADI’s Beaverton facility, we are increasing our production capacity in critical industries, boosting domestic manufacturing in line with the vision of the CHIPS Act, and enhancing the global resiliency of ADI’s hybrid manufacturing model,” said Vincent Roche, ADI’s CEO and Chair.

“While our investment in Beaverton will facilitate these goals, they will be achieved through the incredible dedication and talent of ADI’s existing workforce and further tapping into Oregon’s strong talent pool,” Roche continued.