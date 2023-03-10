ABI Windows To Locate $42M Manufacturing Facility In Texas

New Mexico-based window and building supply manufacturer will create 175 jobs with its new manufacturing facility in Abilene, Texas.

New Mexico-based ABI Windows will invest $42.5 million and create 175 full-time jobs with a new manufacturing facility in Abilene, Texas. ABI Windows will temporarily lease a vacant building owned by the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA), while the company builds a 150,000-square-foot facility in the DCOA’s Five Points Business Park. As a manufacturer and distributor of windows and building supplies that services the southwestern U.S., ABI Windows’ project will create a new industry cluster of window manufacturing in Abilene.

“We are excited to join and invest in the Abilene community,” said Benjamin Rawson, President of ABI Windows. “We chose Abilene for our new facility because of its ideal location, quality workforce, and the opportunity for future growth. We look forward to expanding into this great community.”

ABI Window’s new facility represents the DCOA’s 8th largest project in terms of capital investment in the organization’s 34-year history. The DCOA presented “Project Bonanza” to the Abilene City Council, which approved a $8.48 million incentive package for ABI Windows.

“This is the eighth largest project in the DCOA’s 34-year history,” said Misty Mayo, President and CEO of the DCOA. “It is of particular note that the project is in the DCOA’s Five Points Business Park as we continue to show the benefits of Abilene around the country and world. We have the land, space, opportunity, and expertise to grow businesses year after year in Abilene.”

Over the next 10 years, the direct and indirect impact of the expansion of ABI Windows into Abilene is estimated to be $858.2 million.

“The attraction of ABI Windows into Abilene is a tremendous opportunity to ensure the viability of our community for years to come. We will continue to build long-term partnerships to ensure companies who choose Abilene stay, grow, and prosper here,” said Sam Vinson, DCOA Board Chair.

The project taps into Abilene’s skilled labor force in the manufacturing industry. With four universities, a technical college, community college, and state-of-the-art training facilities for high school and college students, the community offers the necessary education to support future needs. The community also offers robust infrastructure and a strategic location in the south-central U.S. that secures Abilene as a premier location for manufacturing.