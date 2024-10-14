Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Industries » Corporate Headquarters

ABBYY Relocating Global HQ To Texas

The intelligent document processing, process intelligence, and intelligent automation provider is moving its global headquarters from California, joining other tech companies in the Austin region’s growing “Silicon Hills.”

ABBYY, an intelligent document processing, process intelligence, and intelligent automation provider, is relocating its global headquarters from California to Austin, Texas. The company is joining other leading tech companies like Google, Apple, Tesla, and Oracle in the region’s growing “Silicon Hills.” 

The move is part of a broader transformation, with new leadership talent and streamlined operations. ABBYY’s Silicon Valley office in Milpitas, California, will remain open.

ABBYY Austin Texas
The Austin, Texas skyline. (Photo: Adobe Stock/Zenstratus)

“ABBYY has empowered thousands of organizations worldwide to digitally transform their business with purpose-built AI for intelligent automation. As a leader, we are constantly transforming and trying to improve ourselves,” commented Ulf Persson, CEO at ABBYY. “Relocating our headquarters to Austin, where our product leadership team already is, places us at the heart of a growing tech ecosystem. Together with our development centers in the U.S., India, and Hungary, we’re tapping into top global talent in AI, machine learning, and product development to drive our next phase of growth and innovation.”

The headquarters relocation comes as ABBYY continues to invest in AI, bringing in new leaders and refining its product and customer operations: Hopeful Owitti is joining the company as Vice President of Customer Experience, Nick Hyatt will become Vice President of Engineering, and Roman Kilun has been appointed Chief Compliance Officer. 

“Our move to Austin represents a significant milestone in ABBYY’s transformation,” commented Patrick (PJ) Jean, Chief Technology and Product Officer at ABBYY. “By bringing our product teams closer to our leadership, we will be fostering the collaboration that strengthens our innovation and delivery of AI-driven solutions, ensuring our products continue to lead the market in intelligent automation. I’m excited to work closely with Hopeful, Nick, and the ABBYY leadership team as we as we push forward on this journey of growth and innovation that also includes expansion of our global development centers in India and Hungary.”

Texas

Spaceport Grows In Midland; Grainger Builds In Greater Houston

Starfighters Space Inc. will open a launch facility, creating 23 jobs, while Grainger broke ground for a distribution center in Harris County, set to create 400 jobs. Read more…

Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Artificial Intelligence, Corporate Headquarters, Daily News, Featured, Industry Clusters/Hubs, Technology, Texas

ABBYY, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Austin, global headquarters, headquarters relocation, Intelligent Automation, Silicon Hills, Single Location, Site Selection, Technology, Texas

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Mayo Clinic Business Development and Destination Medical Center Perspective

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

Innovation Tower is leading the evolution of the office environment to attract, inspire and retain top talent... San Antonio, Texas.

Innovation Tower: Where America’s Future Rises – San Antonio, Texas

Innovation Tower is leading the evolution of the office environment to attract, inspire and retain top talent.

Progress Labs at Center 85 in Frederick, Maryland is a five-building approximately 700,000 square foot development. Available for sale or lease. Permit ready.

Property Spotlight: Progress Labs at Center 85 – Frederick, Maryland

Progress Labs at Center 85 in Frederick, Maryland is a five-building approximately 700,000 square foot development. Available for sale or lease, and a Build-to-Suit Opportunity. Permit ready.

Previous

TICO Manufacturing And Vertiv Investing In South Carolina

Next

Cybersecurity: Site Selection Considerations

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly