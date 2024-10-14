ABBYY Relocating Global HQ To Texas

ABBYY, an intelligent document processing, process intelligence, and intelligent automation provider, is relocating its global headquarters from California to Austin, Texas. The company is joining other leading tech companies like Google, Apple, Tesla, and Oracle in the region’s growing “Silicon Hills.”
The move is part of a broader transformation, with new leadership talent and streamlined operations. ABBYY’s Silicon Valley office in Milpitas, California, will remain open.
“ABBYY has empowered thousands of organizations worldwide to digitally transform their business with purpose-built AI for intelligent automation. As a leader, we are constantly transforming and trying to improve ourselves,” commented Ulf Persson, CEO at ABBYY. “Relocating our headquarters to Austin, where our product leadership team already is, places us at the heart of a growing tech ecosystem. Together with our development centers in the U.S., India, and Hungary, we’re tapping into top global talent in AI, machine learning, and product development to drive our next phase of growth and innovation.”
The headquarters relocation comes as ABBYY continues to invest in AI, bringing in new leaders and refining its product and customer operations: Hopeful Owitti is joining the company as Vice President of Customer Experience, Nick Hyatt will become Vice President of Engineering, and Roman Kilun has been appointed Chief Compliance Officer.
“Our move to Austin represents a significant milestone in ABBYY’s transformation,” commented Patrick (PJ) Jean, Chief Technology and Product Officer at ABBYY. “By bringing our product teams closer to our leadership, we will be fostering the collaboration that strengthens our innovation and delivery of AI-driven solutions, ensuring our products continue to lead the market in intelligent automation. I’m excited to work closely with Hopeful, Nick, and the ABBYY leadership team as we as we push forward on this journey of growth and innovation that also includes expansion of our global development centers in India and Hungary.”
