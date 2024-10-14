ABBYY Relocating Global HQ To Texas

A BBYY, an intelligent document processing, process intelligence, and intelligent automation provider, is relocating its global headquarters from California to Austin, Texas. The company is joining other leading tech companies like Google, Apple, Tesla, and Oracle in the region’s growing “Silicon Hills.”

The move is part of a broader transformation, with new leadership talent and streamlined operations. ABBYY’s Silicon Valley office in Milpitas, California, will remain open.

The Austin, Texas skyline. (Photo: Adobe Stock/Zenstratus)

“ABBYY has empowered thousands of organizations worldwide to digitally transform their business with purpose-built AI for intelligent automation. As a leader, we are constantly transforming and trying to improve ourselves,” commented Ulf Persson, CEO at ABBYY. “Relocating our headquarters to Austin, where our product leadership team already is, places us at the heart of a growing tech ecosystem. Together with our development centers in the U.S., India, and Hungary, we’re tapping into top global talent in AI, machine learning, and product development to drive our next phase of growth and innovation.”