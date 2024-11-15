2024 Deal of the Year Awards — an annual recognition of economic development projects demonstrating innovation and impact.

CALL FOR ENTRIES: 2024 Deal Of The Year Awards
Submit By November 21st!

Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » USA - Southeast » Tennessee

AAON To Invest $238M In Tennessee Expansion

The HVAC production company will create 828 new jobs in Shelby County over the next five years.

AAON, Inc. will invest $238 million to expand its presence to Tennessee. AAON has selected the former American Snuff facility in Memphis to house its new HVAC production operations. Through the project, the company plans to invest $238 million in Shelby County over the next five years.

“The expansion of our production capacity through the purchase of this new facility marks a new chapter for AAON,” said AAON CEO Gary Fields. “Not only will this allow us to continue to capitalize on the rapidly growing data center market, but it also demonstrates the commitment we have to our data center customers and the confidence we have in the vertical strategy of this market. At the same time, we are thrilled to bring new jobs and investment to the Memphis community and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on both our company and the local economy.”

“After a rigorous due diligence process that included an intricate site search and detailed analysis of costs, risks and return on investment, we are thrilled to announce the purchase of this new facility,” said AAON President and COO Matt Tobolski. “This new capacity will ensure we are able to meet the growing demands from our data center customers, while also generating compelling returns on invested capital for our shareholders. To date, AAON has been very successful supplying the highest performing, most efficient thermal management solutions to this end-market, and we look forward to continued success in the future.”

The expansion to Tennessee will position AAON to better serve its customer base, and upon completion, the 787,000-square-foot facility will produce various types of thermal management equipment for data centers under the BASX brand, including air-cooled systems, computer room air handlers (CRAHs), direct evaporative coolers and liquid cooling distribution units (CDUs).

AAON Tennessee
AAON Inc. will invest $238 million in its Tennessee expansion, creating 828 new jobs. (Photo: TNECD)

“I welcome AAON to Memphis, Tennessee, and thank this company for its commitment to creating 828 new jobs for the families across Shelby County. The state with the workforce wins the future, and we are committed to ensuring that AAON has the right support and surplus of skilled workers to fill these new positions,” said Governor Bill Lee.

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AAON, Inc. is a global leader in HVAC solutions, employing nearly 4,000 people worldwide. The company engineers, manufactures and sells premium HVAC equipment consisting primarily of semi-custom and custom rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls.

Since 2020, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported more than 50 economic development projects in Shelby County, resulting in approximately 5,700 job commitments and $1.1 billion in capital investment.

“With easy access to water, rail, interstate and an international airport, Memphis is primed to support AAON’s expansion by strengthening the company’s reach to its global markets. I thank AAON for its significant investment in Shelby County and look forward to seeing how this project brings new life to the American Snuff facility, one of Tennessee’s historic buildings,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Capital Investment, Economic Development, Featured, Industries, Manufacturing, Site Selection Factors, Tennessee, USA - Southeast

AAON Inc., Capital Investment, corporate expansion, Governor Bill Lee, Manufacturing, Shelby County, Single Location, tennessee, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Tennessee Valley Authority

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Topeka, Kansas

With three top universities in the area and connectivity via major interstates, Topeka, Kansas is rich with opportunity. Visit the GO Topeka Economic Partnership to learn more.

Featured Video

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Previous

Quiz Of The Week: Are You Ready for the Hydrogen Revolution?

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly