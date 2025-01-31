Contact Us

A Reinvigorated And Reimagined Site 36

In West Michigan, the long vacant site of a former General Motors stamping plant gets new life.

From the January/February 2025 Issue

With more than 76,000 residents, Wyoming, Michigan is the state’s 16th largest community and is home to West Michigan’s third largest industrial tax base. Wyoming’s growth trajectory is primed to accelerate with a reinvigorated and reimagined Site 36.

Site 36 was home to a General Motors stamping plant, which closed in 2009. The 75-acre brownfield site sat vacant for nearly 15 years. But that’s when the region’s economic development stakeholders and residents, along with Consumers Energy, rallied to bring three new innovative companies — and much needed new life — to the area.

West Michigan Site 36
This 75-acre site in Wyoming, MI has been transformed to accommodate new economic activity, including a community-centric space. (Photo: Consumers Energy)

The Energy To Thrive

Teamwork defined Site 36’s remediation and redevelopment. The City of Wyoming and its partners—including the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), The Right Place, Consumers Energy, and Franklin Partners—positioned the site and community for success.

“Energy is consistently a critical siting factor for businesses considering Michigan, regardless of industry,” said Bill Wadsworth, Senior Economic Development Manager with Consumers Energy. “Consumers Energy plans to offer dedicated services to individual businesses at Site 36 that will confidently serve their needs, now and in the future.”

Site 36 is certified as an Energy Ready site. Now called MI Sites, this program comprises Michigan’s growing inventory of sites with energy infrastructure capable of serving large customers.

A Trio Of Businesses Fuel A Bright Future

Site 36 will be at maximum capacity as the City of Wyoming welcomes three top-tier businesses and farmers’ markets to the area, collectively spurring $200 million in investment and about 400 jobs:

  • Corewell Health, one of Michigan’s largest health systems and employers, will invest $80 million to locate a centralized distribution center on the site.
  • Gelock, a crane, rigging, heavy hauling and heavy industrial warehousing company, was in nearby downtown Grand Rapids but saw an opportunity to relocate to Site 36 to better serve its industrial operation.
  • The BENTELER Group is investing $105 million to expand its operations at Site 36. BENTELER’s 315,000-square-foot Site 36 plant will manufacture electric vehicle battery trays and other metal components.
West Michigan Site 36
The BENTELER Group is investing $105 million to expand its operations at Site 36 in Wyoming, MI. The company will manufacture electric vehicle battery trays and other metal components. (Photo: The BENTELER Group)

A Site For Businesses — And The Community

Market and event space aren’t typically included on industrial sites. That’s where Site 36, the City of Wyoming, and the nearby Godwin Heights neighborhood are breaking the mold.

Wyoming and Godwin Heights residents have long sought a connective space, and the new Godwin Mercado fits the bill. Featuring farmers’ and artists’ markets and indoor and outdoor event space, the Godwin Mercado will be a central downtown Wyoming destination.

Funding for the new $6.2 million marketplace comes through grants from the Consumers Energy Foundation, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and a contribution from Franklin Partners, among other sources.

Learn more. See available energy ready sites at ConsumersEnergy.com/econdev.
