3M Will Invest $67M In Nebraska Expansion

3M Company will invest $67 million to build a 90,000-square-foot expansion at its manufacturing facility in Valley, Nebraska. The investment will include new production lines, equipment and a warehouse.

“We’re proud of the role we play in Nebraska’s success and pleased that we could work with state officials to make this expansion happen.” — Matt Huset, Plant Director, 3M

The expansion project will create about 40 new jobs and help 3M more quickly meet customer demand for its personal safety products. Specifically, it will create additional manufacturing capacity for 3M’s reusable respirators and PELTOR™ hearing protection products.

“3M has been a part of Valley and the greater Omaha business community for 45 years,” said Matt Huset, plant director at 3M’s Valley facility. “We’re proud of the role we play in Nebraska’s success and pleased that we could work with state officials to make this expansion happen.”

“From respiratory and hearing protection to welding safety and medical products, 3M Valley is integral to manufacturing the solutions that help protect people worldwide,” said Chris Goralski, president of 3M Safety and Industrial. “These products help make a difference during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, or for workers on the job across the industries we serve, and in daily life. The investments we’re making in Valley will help give us the capacity we need to meet the growing demand for these solutions today and into the future.”

To help make the expansion happen, 3M worked with the state of Nebraska through the ImagiNE Nebraska Program, a tax incentive-based program intended to encourage companies to invest in Nebraska.

“Congratulations to 3M on a successful expansion in Valley,” said K.C. Belitz, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. “In addition to offering great career opportunities, 3M generously contributes to the community. The Department has enjoyed working alongside company leaders to support 3M’s growth in the Good Life. Nebraska boasts a world-class workforce and supportive business climate that make it highly attractive for companies to invest in our state.”