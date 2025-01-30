(Credit: Adobe Stock / Gregory-Ziyan)

U tility providers in regions across the United States offer programs, incentives, and credits to businesses looking to expand and relocate to their area, and this is one of the important factors that play into site selection decisions.

An area’s utility can be the deciding factor when businesses are relocating and expanding. Utilities provide much more than electricity, gas, and water to a new business. The utility companies featured here are examples of those that go above and beyond, not only offering exceptional energy services but also collaborating with companies to improve economic development across the nation.

For instance, utilities with the best innovative programs help businesses choose the best site based on workforce analytics and sustainability efforts. The selected community also benefits from this partnership with additional jobs, improved infrastructure, and, more often now, cleaner energy.

The 2025 Top Utilities list includes some of the most successful offering innovative programs and expert assistance to attract businesses that need to build a warehouse, break ground on a factory, or add a headquarters campus.

Here is a selection of the Top Utilities for 2025:

ALABAMA POWER

Blair King

Director, Business Development

bking@sounternco.com

www.amazingalabama.com

Overview: Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company, provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state.

Infrastructure: Alabama Power is committed to serving large load customers with exceptional reliability. Its robust infrastructure and diverse generation portfolio ensure it meets the needs of existing customers while remaining ready to support the growing demands of new and larger industries. The utility continuously invests in system upgrades and solutions to enhance capacity and reliability. These improvements align with a focus on supporting economic growth across the state. By anticipating future needs and leveraging proven generation capabilities, Alabama Power remains a trusted partner for large scale customers, delivering dependable energy solutions.

Incentives: Alabama Power’s Economic Development Incentive (EDI) rate is designed to attract and support new and expanding businesses in Alabama. By offering reduced electricity rates, the program helps lower operational costs for qualifying companies that meet specific job creation and investment criteria. This incentive enhances Alabama’s appeal as a prime location for business development and drives local economic growth by creating jobs and strengthening communities.

Case Study: In 2024, Alabama Power’s Economic and Community Development team part-nered with the Lake Martin Economic Development Alliance and the Alabama Department of Commerce to bring a transformative forest products project to Coosa County. Led by Two Rivers Lumber Company, the project will create a state-of-the-art sawmill to enhance di-mensional wood production. After evaluating several southeast locations, Two Rivers Lumber selected Coosa County due to key advantages, including Alabama Power’s EDI rate. The company’s $115 million investment in the Lake Martin Regional Industrial Park will create 130 jobs, marking a major economic milestone for rural Coosa County and supporting the region’s growth.

ALLIANT ENERGY

Kiley Miller, Sr. Community & Economic Development Manager

(319) 537-1550

kileymiller@alliantenergy.com

Coleman Peiffer, Sr. Community & Economic Development Manager

(262) 309-0010

colemanpeiffer@alliantenergy.com

www.AlliantEnergy.com

Overview: Alliant Energy Corporation provides regulated energy service to 1 million electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy’s mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on—safely, efficiently, and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy’s two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index and the S&P 500.

Infrastructure: In the company’s latest Corporate Responsibility Report, it was reported that more than 37% of Alliant Energy’s generation came from renewable sources. As the company moves toward a more diversified energy portfolio, it avoids the costs necessary to keep older generation facilities operating. Alliant Energy continues to operate its system as efficiently as possible. Investments in reliability initiatives across its generation and distribution system, such as solar, energy storage and underground power lines, will further ensure the company’s system can handle customer demands.

Incentives: The state of Iowa created the Major Economic Growth Attraction (MEGA) program in 2024. This two-year program includes a new suite of tax refunds and credits to negotiate with qualified companies looking to expand their operations to the state or existing Iowa companies planning to grow.

Case Study: Working closely with state and local partners in both Iowa and Wisconsin has led to nearly 1.2 gigawatts of planned growth. Alliant Energy shared with investors the opportunity to bring two prestigious data center companies to our Big Cedar Industrial Center in Cedar Rapids. The Mega Site has begun site preparation for a $576 million hyperscale data center. A second data center plans to invest $750 million to expand their business operations across 560 acres. The two projects collectively will consume almost all of Big Cedar Industrial Center, which was Iowa’s first certified Mega Site. There is strong growth potential for the data center industry in Iowa because of reliable, affordable power as well as robust fiber optic network and an attractive state incentive program that includes sales tax breaks and property tax exemptions.

AMEREN

Ameren Missouri

Rob Dixon

573-256-9418

rdixon@ameren.com

Ameren Illinois

Eric Whitfield

314-422-7549

jwhitfield@ameren.com

www.Ameren.com



Overview: Ameren serves 2.4 million electric and more than 900,000 natural gas customers through its rate-regulated subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission, and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns, and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in MISO.

Access to sites, accelerated speed to market, reliability, and affordability makes doing business in Ameren’s service territory a smart choice. From service extension and energy efficiency incentives to renewable energy and electrification programs, Ameren partners with businesses to provide ongoing solutions.

Infrastructure: Ameren Illinois has made significant investments in its electric and natural gas distribution systems, including grid automation and gas pipeline upgrades to strengthen reliability, efficiency, and safety. A smarter, more reliable energy delivery system is among the factors driving a resurgence in industrial expansion and job-creating investments in the region.

Incentives: Since 2019, Ameren Missouri’s Smart Energy Plan has spurred thousands of grid modernization projects to support greater reliability. Affordable rates, coupled with economic development programs, help attract new investments and create or retain thousands of jobs in the state.

Ameren Missouri partnered with Quaker Windows & Doors to help the company expand its manufacturing facility in Central Missouri, investing more than $30 million and creating 220 new jobs. Quaker leveraged energy efficiency incentives, and upgrades to an area substation to support Quaker’s new systems. The manufacturer is exploring further electrification options with Ameren.

Case Study: Ameren Illinois is collaborating with Texas-based Manner Polymers throughout the construction of its state-of-the-art polymer compounds manufacturing facility in southern Illinois, a planned investment of $54 million in the region. The 80,000-square-foot facility will be powered by a 15-acre solar field on site. The company selected Ameren Illinois’ service territory due to unmatched infrastructure and access to markets, competitive state incentives like the Reimagining Energy & Vehicles (REV) program, and qualified workforce. Ameren Illinois has designed service to meet the energy needs of the facility, while meeting the manufacturer’s sustainability goals. This facility is scheduled to be operational in mid-2025.

ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE

Cameron Robb

econdev@aps.com

www.aps.com



Overview: Arizona Public Service’s (APS) mission is to serve customers with reliable and affordable energy. As the state’s largest energy company, the utility serves approximately 1.4 million customers in 11 of the state’s 15 counties. APS is currently ranked in the top quartile for reliability and focused on delivering exceptional customer to advance business investment and job growth in the state. To keep pace with growing energy needs, the utility is making significant investments in cost-competitive clean energy while also optimizing its existing resources. Palo Verde Generating Station, one of the nation’s largest clean energy producers, is the foundation for a carbon-free energy future. Investments in solar, wind and energy storage are vital—as are continued advances in energy technology and efficiency.

Infrastructure: In addition to filing a 10 Year Transmission Study outlining over $5 billion in infrastructure improvements over the next 10 years, APS has signed agreements to add new energy supplies to its mix—the company’s largest-ever planned addition of new power sources. In all, APS will add nearly 7,300 megawatts (MW) of renewable power, battery energy storage and natural gas to meet the state’s growing demand for energy. The deals will add new generation resources, and expand existing power plants and power purchase agreements. This portfolio will provide reliable, cost-competitive electricity with 93% of this supply coming directly from clean energy technologies.

Incentives: With time, money, and resources at a premium, APS is committed to helping local companies move forward with the tools and information needed to work smarter and more efficiently. As part of its commitment to drive local economies and support small business APS Economic Development has partnered with the Next Move Group. This collaboration provides tools for communities to address multifaceted economic development needs such as prospecting, talent attraction, building and site development, and board training. Additionally, it provides access to resources and research on the latest trends and innovative solutions small to medium-sized EDOs and rural communities are using to position themselves for success.

Case Study: Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization (VVREO) provides access to resources for regional business creation, attraction, retention, and expansion. APS hosted a joint event with VVREO in 2024 to show the business community within the region how to use several of the tools APS provides such as SizeUp Arizona and Arizona Prospector. This event resulted in providing multiple businesses and organizations in the Verde Valley with data driven planning and decision making thus advancing their economic development efforts.

CONSUMERS ENERGY

Valerie Christofferson, Director of Econ Development

616-648-2777

Valerie.Christofferson@cmsenergy.com

ConsumersEnergy.com/econdev

Overview: Consumers Energy is Michigan’s largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy partners with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and local and regional economic development organizations to help new and expanding businesses explore a growing inventory of certified MI Sites and choose Michigan as the best place to grow and thrive.

Infrastructure: In 2024, the utility company made tremendous strides in executing its five-year Reliability Roadmap, which was launched in 2023 to strengthen and modernize our electric system. As an example, Consumers Energy began using infrared cameras on its system. The handheld cameras helped Consumers Energy avoid 19.9 million minutes of customer outages. The cameras enable Consumers Energy workers to scan substation equipment looking for hotspots that aren’t visible to the naked eye. Crews then can make repairs before those issues lead to an outage.

Consumers Energy also announced renewable energy projects in 2024 that will bring 691 megawatts of clean energy and energy storage online in the coming years. The projects include wind, solar, and renewable natural gas facilities (RNG) as well as battery storage capacity.

Incentives: Consumers Energy’s economic development rate is intended to attract new business to Michigan and encourage existing businesses to expand operations in the company’s service territory. Targeted to large businesses with 35 megawatts (MW) or more of new electric load, the economic development rate is especially well-suited to attract energy-intensive activities—such as electric vehicle supply chain or semiconductor manufacturing opportunities—to Michigan.

Case Study: Michigan’s semiconductor sector leadership and nation-leading clean energy transformation—and the nation’s onshore solar component production capabilities—got a large boost in 2024. That’s when Corning, Inc., a global leader in materials science, announced plans to construct a new solar component manufacturing facility in north central Michigan’s Richland Township and Saginaw County.

Powered by Consumers Energy, the Corning, Inc. project—the first of its kind in the Great Lakes state—is expected to generate total investment of $900 million and create more than 1,100 direct jobs. In 2024, Consumers Energy is on pace to have helped attract nearly $5.3 billion in investment and more than 4,000 jobs in the company’s service territory.

DOMINION ENERGY

Jen Kostyniuk, Sr. Director, Economic Development

804-310-4776

Jen.Kostyniuk@dominionenergy.com

www.dominionenergy.com

Overview: Dominion Energy provides regulated electricity service to 3.6 million homes and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and regulated natural gas service to 500,000 customers in South Carolina. The company, headquartered in Richmond, Va., home of CNBC’s Top State for Business, is one of the nation’s leading developers and operators of regulated offshore wind and solar power and the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in New England. The company’s mission is to provide the reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy that powers its customers every day.

Infrastructure: Energy is providing clean, renewable energy off the shores of Virginia Beach. The 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project is the largest offshore wind project in the country and will provide zero-carbon energy to as many as 660,000 customers at peak output.

Incentives: Dominion Energy offers a popular four-to-one revenue incentive for industrial customers in Virginia and South Carolina and a two-to-one credit in North Carolina. The company will credit expected non-fuel revenue toward the cost of providing “normal” service to new industrial customers. Dominion Energy takes the revenue and applies it to the overall cost of any needed upgrade. Often, this means little to no upfront infrastructure costs for the customer. In Virginia, Dominion Energy also offers an incentive for potential customers looking to locate or expand in the company’s service territory. Eligible customers receive a 15% discount on their energy usage for 60 months.

Case Study: LS GreenLink USA, Inc., a global leader in power and communication cable and system solutions, announced in July a $681 million investment to build a state-of-the-art high-voltage direct current submarine cable manufacturing facility in the City of Chesapeake, Virginia. The 750,000-sq.-ft. facility will serve the global offshore wind industry on approximately 100 acres and will create more than 330 full-time jobs. In Columbia, South Carolina, Google announced plans to grow its footprint by establishing two new data center campuses in Dorchester County and expanding its existing data center campus in Berkeley County. The combined investment of $3.3 billion will create hundreds of new jobs.

ENTERGY

Overview: Entergy is an integrated energy company that provides power to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, including the largest and most power-intensive industries in the United States. Headquartered in New Orleans, the company is investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping the region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions.

Infrastructure: Entergy operates one of the cleanest large-scale generation fleets in the United States with more than 23,500 megawatts of generating capacity, including approximately 5,000 megawatts of nuclear power. The company is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 with the potential for adding significant renewable energy capacity, along with nuclear, hydrogen and natural gas with carbon capture technology.

Incentives: Entergy’s business development team partners with an extensive network of government agencies, businesses and communities to help companies find properties and available incentives best suited to meet their needs. From white-glove service and deep connections with key players to a state-of-the-art site locator tool, Entergy serves as a one-stop shop for businesses looking to relocate or expand their operations. Each state in the Entergy region offers strong financial incentive packages and advantageous corporate tax environments. Additionally, Entergy’s operating companies offer financial incentives, like the Economic Development Rider, to companies to help reduce their upfront costs.

Case Study: Entergy’s support of its large commercial and industrial base extends beyond incentives for new businesses to relocate to the area. The company also partners with customers to implement new technologies that drive toward shared sustainability goals. For example, Entergy Mississippi is providing power to support the largest capital investment in the state’s history—a $10 billion investment by Amazon Web Services, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. company, through multiple investments in clean and reliable energy facilities throughout the Entergy Mississippi service territory. Entergy Louisiana also announced plans to invest in modern, effective generation facilities and robust transmission infrastructure to support a $10 billion investment by Meta in Louisiana. These transformative projects are creating new jobs and economic opportunities, while supporting long-term power reliability and affordability for all Entergy Mississippi and Entergy Louisiana customers.

FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT

Cathy Chambers

Sr. Director, Economic Development

Cathy.Chambers@fpl.com

PoweringFlorida.com

Overview: As America’s largest electric utility, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) serves more customers and sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to more than 12 million people. FPL’s Office of Economic Development works with companies, consultants and brokers to help them find their ideal location in the state by providing site location assistance, workforce data, and energy incentives and programs.

Infrastructure: Following the retirement of its last coal-fired generation plant at the end of 2020, FPL no longer operates coal-fired generation in Florida. In fact, in 2023, FPL generated approximately 26% of its electricity from zero-carbon-emissions solar and nuclear. Over the next decade, FPL’s emissions-free power generation is expected to more than double to 56%.

Incentives: Power costs should never be a barrier for your business. Even with rates among the lowest in the Southeast and well below the national average, sometimes it takes more in today’s competitive economy. In addition to FPL’s competitive energy costs, the company also offers a variety of incentives and rebate programs. Businesses can save on new construction, retrofits or relocations by utilizing energy-efficient equipment or installing energy-efficiency upgrades. Additionally, PoweringFlorida offers its Economic Development Rider and Commercial Industrial Service Rider to provide qualified projects with incentives or discounts on new electric demand.

FPL is helping to build Florida’s workforce through its “WonderFL” talent attraction campaign. WonderFL provides resources for those looking to find a new career and home in the Sunshine State with information about top employers, housing, education, recreation and more. The statewide WonderFL.com site links to microsites for every region of the state, showcasing the unique features and opportunities available in those communities.

Case Study: Industry leaders like Central Moloney, Dassault Falcon Jet, and Ontic have all recently taken advantage of the state’s low tax environment, growing workforce and expansive infrastructure, and PoweringFlorida’s energy incentives and programs to find new facility and expansion locations in Florida.

GEORGIA POWER

Walt Farrell

Vice President, Economic Development

wfarrel@southernco.com

www.selectgeorgia.com/

Overview: Georgia Power is committed to supplying clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy to 2.7 million customers across Georgia. Their business recruitment and regional economic development teams, highly skilled engineers, and nationally recognized research analysts support statewide partners and businesses at every stage of growth.

Incentives: Rebates through the Commercial Energy Efficiency Program (formerly the Prescriptive and Custom Savings Programs) help customers make energy efficient upgrades to facilities. For small business, the Small Commercial Direct Install (SCDI) Program offers free energy assessments to qualifying customers and covers up to 70% of the cost of LED lighting upgrades which lead to energy savings.

Infrastructure: On April 29, 2024, Georgia Power Plant Vogtle Unit 4 entered commercial operation. The Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear expansion project represents a long-term investment in the state’s clean energy future, and the new units will provide reliable, emission-free energy for at least 60 to 80 years. With all four units in operation, Plant Vogtle is the largest generator of clean energy in the nation, expected to produce more than 30 million megawatt hours of electricity each year. This supports the goal of Georgia Power’s parent company, Southern Company, to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. There is also an interim target to achieve 50% GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions reduction by 2030 relative to 2007 levels.

In October 2024, Mossy Branch Battery Facility declared commercial operation. It is Georgia Power’s first large-scale battery energy storage system, capable of storing 65 megawatts (MW) of energy. The facility plays a crucial role in supporting the reliability of the company’s energy grid.

Case Study: GF Casting Solutions AG (GF Casting Solutions) produces lightweight components for the mobility and energy industries and will invest more than $184 million in a new manufacturing facility in Augusta. This project will create 350 new jobs for Richmond County.

SOLARCYCLE, an advanced technology-based solar recycling company, will create more than 600 new full-time jobs in Polk County, investing $344 million in a solar glass manufacturing facility in Cedartown. The facility will be the first-of-its-kind in the country to use recycled materials from retired solar panels to make new solar glass.

HOOSIER ENERGY

Harold Gutzwiller

Sr. Manager, Economic Development

812-876-0294

HGutzwiller@HEPN.com

www.hoosierenergy.com/economicdevelopment

Overview: After more than 75 years as a generation and transmission cooperative, Hoosier Energy remains focused on its core mission—delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to suburban and rural areas. With 18 member-owner electric cooperatives across central and southern Indiana as well as southeastern Illinois—drawing power from a 1,730-mile transmission network spanning 15,000 square miles to serve 760,000 member-consumers—Hoosier Energy continues to serve businesses, homes and farms.

While the core mission remains, the resources from which Hoosier Energy draws power have transitioned significantly since the cooperative’s formation in 1949. As a byproduct of that diversification, renewable energy production and distribution have also grown.

Infrastructure: In an era where load growth and capacity are a key focus for any utility, particularly in economic development, these additions allow Hoosier to offer the reliability and flexibility to meet the needs of its member-owners and member-consumers with a growth mindset.

That isn’t changing in 2025, as Hoosier Energy prepares for the restart of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert, Michigan. Working in partnership with Holtec International and Wolverine Power Cooperative, Hoosier Energy is ready to make history with Palisades becoming the first nuclear plant to ever be recommissioned once it reopens late this year. Nuclear will provide a baseload resource with a power purchase agreement in place for the next 30 years while offering the carbon-free energy many states and businesses are in search of.

With less fanfare but no less importance is Hoosier Energy’s collaboration with Wabash Valley Power Alliance to acquire St. Joseph Energy Center, a 715-megawatt natural gas combined cycle facility in New Carlisle, Indiana.

This partnership helps to establish further baseload generation for Hoosier Energy, emphasizing the generation and transmission reliability behind an economic development team that boasts a combined seven decades of experience.

This makes Hoosier Energy well-suited to ensure projects meet the necessary infrastructure and delivery requirements while offering custom rates, economic development rates and green energy options. Each project benefits from the cooperative model in securing power delivery with reliability, speed, and flexibility.

NATIONAL GRID

Arthur W. Hamlin, Economic Development Manager

Arthur.Hamlin@nationalgrid.com

www.ShovelReady.com

Overview: National Grid is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company, serving more than 20 million people with electricity and natural gas through its networks in New York and Massachusetts.

National Grid is transforming its electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of eliminating fossils in its systems by 2050. The company is committed to playing a leading role enabling and accelerating the transition to a clean energy future, while ensuring all customers and communities continue to have affordable and reliable options.

Infrastructure: National Grid’s Upstate Upgrade is building a Smarter, Stronger, Cleaner energy grid to deliver a robust, resilient, and secure energy network for customers and communities. Investing more than $4 billion in the Upstate Upgrade will help to achieve climate and energy goals and enable a cleaner and more equitable energy future.

Incentives: National Grid’s Manufacturing Productivity Program provides matching grants to eligible applicants committed to lean manufacturing projects that eliminate waste and increase productivity on the shop floor and/or in the office. The incentive is enhanced if the customer combines productivity improvements with growth-targeted activities.

Case Study: National Grid played an important role in the award of the New York Semiconductor Manufacturing and Research Technology Innovation Corridor (NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub), which seeks to shift the trajectory of Upstate New York via the formation of a globally leading semiconductor cluster. The Tech Hub will coordinate across the region’s significant semiconductor fabrication investments, adjacent supply chain assets, scientific capabilities coalitions, and partner coalitions. The initiative leverages recent investments to the region’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem, including an EDA Build Back Better Regional Challenge award from 2022. In July 2024, EDA recommended this Tech Hub receive grant funding of approximately $40 million.

SALT RIVER PROJECT

Karla Moran, Manager, Economic Development

602-236-2396

Karla.Moran@srpnet.com

PowerToGrowPHX.com

Overview: Salt River Project (SRP) delivers reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and water, and has supported the growth of the Phoenix metropolitan area for more than 120 years. The company serves more than 1.1 million power customers in 15 cities, and is also one of the largest raw water suppliers in Arizona. SRP is positioned to serve telecom services and operates one of the largest fiber optic communications networks in the state. Services include price plans, bill estimates, reliability reports, electrical infrastructure information, construction costs, timeline estimates and energy efficiency rebates.

Infrastructure: SRP is making significant strides in decarbonizing its power system while maintaining reliability and affordability. By the end of 2025, SRP aims to have over 3,000 megawatts (MW) of renewables online. With these strategic resource additions and decisions, we will achieve our sustainability goals and expect more than 75% of SRP’s energy will come from carbon-free resources by the end of 2035. SRP will continue to support development of solar and renewable resources for the foreseeable future. We plan to add 7,000 MW of new renewable resources, including 6,000 MW of large-scale solar, by 2035 as part of its Integrated System Plan.

Incentives: Our incentives are designed to streamline energization timelines for strategic economic development projects. This includes access to a fleet of mobile equipment for large projects, including mobile substations and modular unit stations, which bridge infrastructure needs while a client solution is being developed. Additionally, SRP maintains several transmission level transformers that can be allocated to Economic Development projects to expedite energization timelines when available.

Case Study: SRP, NextEra Energy Resources, the Arizona State Land Department, Babbitt Ranches and Google partnered and recently completed the Babbitt Ranch Energy Center, a 161-MW wind project located on Babbitt Ranches property north of Flagstaff, Arizona. Google is pursuing net-zero emissions across operations and value chain by 2030, supported by a goal to run its data centers and office campuses on 24/7 carbon-free energy. The clean energy produced by Babbitt Ranch Energy Center will be fully allocated to Google’s future data center in Mesa, Arizona.

SANTEE COOPER

Overview: Since 1934, Santee Cooper has supported South Carolina’s business community by providing safe, reliable power. Santee Cooper serves over 2 million people directly or indirectly through wholesale contracts to 13 municipalities and electric cooperatives across the state and delivers electricity directly to 31 large industrial customers.

Incentives: Among incentives is the SC Invests-Revolving Loan Program, administered by Santee Cooper Economic Development. Loans are available to local governments and nonprofit economic development organizations in direct-serve and cooperative-served territories for land and building acquisition, infrastructure, spec building development and construction, and building demolition. These individual loans do not exceed 10 years or 60% of the project cost.

Case Study: When South Carolina needed a plant site to attract Volvo’s first U.S. automobile manufacturing plant, Santee Cooper stepped up. Working with SC Commerce, Berkeley County, and Edisto and Berkeley electric cooperatives among others, Santee Cooper purchased a nearly 7,000-acre tract of land, helped facilitate a wetlands mitigation plan, and offered a number of economic development incentives including grants and loans that helped seal the deal. The company located at Berkeley County in Camp Hall and has since expanded.