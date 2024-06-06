2024 Economic Development Organization Awards

By BF Editors

From the May / June 2024 Issue

Business Facilities 2024 Economic Development Organization (EDO) Awards recognize economic developers’ efforts toward growing their communities. Record-breaking projects and creating new pockets of economic growth are the goals that communities are aiming to secure. These 2024 EDO Awards winners characterize tenacity from the grassroots level to securing multimillion-dollar projects.

Business Facilities editors evaluated the entries submitted through an online portal and selected 24 winners in categories by State, Utility, Large, Mid-Sized, and Small EDO.