High-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producer Amprius Technologies, Inc. plans to build a 775,000-square-foot facility in Brighton, Colorado. The plant will be built in phases starting with an initial 500 megawatt-hours (MWh) with the potential of up to 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) within the initial footprint. This capacity increase is a significant expansion to Amprius’ manufacturing capacity and will serve strong customer demand for its high-performance silicon anode lithium-ion batteries. The first phase of factory, targeted to be operational in 2025, is expected to create over 330 new jobs. For subsequent phases, the site has both additional square footage and acreage available to realize up to an expected total potential manufacturing capacity of 10 GWh.

Following an extensive evaluation of key criteria across three states, Fremont, CA-based Amprius decided to locate its high-volume manufacturing facility in Colorado. The location has a 1.3 million-square-foot existing factory site equipped with the electric power and structural layout ideal for a gigawatt-hour scale lithium-ion battery factory, reducing expected build-out costs. Also, the facility is in close proximity to essential materials, as well as critical transportation infrastructure, together limiting logistical and operational costs. Overall, the site exceeded the company’s requirements and is expected to both streamline time-to-market and drive effective customer fulfillment. Execution of a lease agreement remains subject to ongoing negotiations.

“The selection of Colorado for our gigawatt-scale factory marks an important milestone for Amprius,” said Dr. Kang Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Amprius Technologies. “We worked closely with the state of Colorado, the Colorado Economic Development Commission, Adams County, and the City of Brighton to align on terms that are mutually beneficial and include a comprehensive incentive proposal. Increasing production to meet the substantial market demand for our breakthrough silicon anode lithium-ion technology remains a priority, and we are confident this factory will allow us to scale and effectively serve the electric mobility market.”

“We need more batteries to power the future, and now we will be manufacturing more of them right here in Colorado,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We are excited to welcome Amprius to Colorado, bringing over 300 new good-paying jobs and joining Colorado’s innovative and collaborative business community.”