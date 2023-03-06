Monthly Archives: March 2023
Columbus, Ohio To Host 2023 LiveXchange Emerging Industries
Business Facilities' 2023 LiveXchange Emerging Industries event will take place in Columbus, OH, October 4-6, 2023.
Empire State Development Presented With 2022 Platinum Deal Of The Year Award
Business Facilities recognized ESD for the accomplishment of attracting Micron Technology's $100 billion investment to New York State.
Amprius Technologies Picks Colorado For Gigawatt-Hour Scale Factory Site
Colorado's geographic location, manufacturing infrastructure, factory capacity potential and comprehensive incentives package helped land Amprius Technologies' lithium-ion battery plant.
Scout Motors Selects South Carolina For Production Site
The Scout Motors car manufacturing plant plans to create 4,000 jobs for locals in Blythewood, South Carolina.
AstraZeneca Brings 500 Life Sciences Jobs To Ontario, Canada
In Ontario, AstraZeneca will expand its R&D operations, while Canada helps Stanpac scale up manufacturing of new compostable and recyclable packaging.
First CHIPS For America Funding Opportunity Opens To Semiconductor Makers
As part of the CHIPS and Science Act enacted in August 2022, U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has launched the application process to award incentives to the semiconductor industry.
Why… Oregon?
Business Oregon leaders discuss how the state's post-pandemic economic rebound is fueled by manufacturing, services, and wholesale trade.
The Webstaurant Store Serving Up 225 New Jobs In Tennessee
The Webstaurant Store will invest $104M in Wilson County, TN; Dongwha Electrolyte will invest over $70M to locate its first U.S. facility in Montgomery County.
A New Energy For Louisiana
Louisiana’s climate action plan gains momentum with a federal grant toward decarbonizing the manufacturing sector.
EPA Names 2022’s Most Energy-Efficient Manufacturing Plants
The 86 U.S. manufacturing plants that earned the EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification in 2022 are in the top 25% of energy efficiency in their sector.
[VIDEO] Las Colinas, Irving, Texas: A City Built For Business
Centrally located in the thriving Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Irving-Las Colinas is recognized as the “Headquarters of Headquarters,” with more Fortune 1000 global headquarters per capita than any other city in Texas.
Location Spotlight: Topeka, Kansas
With three top universities in the area and connectivity via major interstates, Topeka, Kansas is rich with opportunity. Visit the GO Topeka Economic Partnership to learn more.
Location Spotlight: Charging into the EV Market in Northwest Ohio
With close proximity to Detroit, an extensive transportation network and a trained, educated workforce, the Toledo/Northwest Ohio region has a long successful track record within the automotive industry. Those inherent assets are the same resources which make this region an attractive location for the evolving electric vehicle market.
Location Spotlight: Consumers Energy
If you’re expanding or relocating, consider Michigan and Consumers Energy – let’s work together to accelerate your business.
Location Spotlight: Hoosier Energy
The Hoosier Energy Power Network’s Economic Development team is dedicated to providing valuable site selection information and assistance to companies considering a relocation or expansion in Indiana or Illinois.
Location Spotlight: Ohio Electric Cooperatives
Ohio consistently ranks as one of the top U.S. destinations for new corporate facilities, meaning prime sites are quickly snapped up. Economic development officials and private developers are working cooperatively to ensure the pipeline of immediately-developable sites stays full with diverse location opportunities.
Location Spotlight: Santee Cooper – CAMP HALL
Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in a business epicenter of the South and at the heart of modern Southern culture — Charleston, S.C.