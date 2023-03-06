Monthly Archives: March 2023

LiveXchange Emerging Industries

Columbus, Ohio To Host 2023 LiveXchange Emerging Industries

Event News
Business Facilities' 2023 LiveXchange Emerging Industries event will take place in Columbus, OH, October 4-6, 2023.
Micron

Empire State Development Presented With 2022 Platinum Deal Of The Year Award

Awards & Rankings
Business Facilities recognized ESD for the accomplishment of attracting Micron Technology's $100 billion investment to New York State.
Amprius Colorado

Amprius Technologies Picks Colorado For Gigawatt-Hour Scale Factory Site

Advanced Manufacturing
Colorado's geographic location, manufacturing infrastructure, factory capacity potential and comprehensive incentives package helped land Amprius Technologies' lithium-ion battery plant.
Scout Motors

Scout Motors Selects South Carolina For Production Site

Automotive
The Scout Motors car manufacturing plant plans to create 4,000 jobs for locals in Blythewood, South Carolina.
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Brings 500 Life Sciences Jobs To Ontario, Canada

Canada
In Ontario, AstraZeneca will expand its R&D operations, while Canada helps Stanpac scale up manufacturing of new compostable and recyclable packaging.
CHIPS for America

First CHIPS For America Funding Opportunity Opens To Semiconductor Makers

Taxes & Incentives
As part of the CHIPS and Science Act enacted in August 2022, U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has launched the application process to award incentives to the semiconductor industry.
Business Oregon

Why… Oregon?

Oregon
Business Oregon leaders discuss how the state's post-pandemic economic rebound is fueled by manufacturing, services, and wholesale trade.
Webstaurant Store Tennessee

The Webstaurant Store Serving Up 225 New Jobs In Tennessee

Logistics & Distribution
The Webstaurant Store will invest $104M in Wilson County, TN; Dongwha Electrolyte will invest over $70M to locate its first U.S. facility in Montgomery County.
Louisiana

A New Energy For Louisiana

Business Report
Louisiana’s climate action plan gains momentum with a federal grant toward decarbonizing the manufacturing sector.
Energy-Efficient Manufacturing Plants

EPA Names 2022’s Most Energy-Efficient Manufacturing Plants

Manufacturing
The 86 U.S. manufacturing plants that earned the EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification in 2022 are in the top 25% of energy efficiency in their sector.

[VIDEO] Las Colinas, Irving, Texas: A City Built For Business

Texas
Centrally located in the thriving Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Irving-Las Colinas is recognized as the “Headquarters of Headquarters,” with more Fortune 1000 global headquarters per capita than any other city in Texas.

Location Spotlight: Topeka, Kansas

Site Selection
With three top universities in the area and connectivity via major interstates, Topeka, Kansas is rich with opportunity. Visit the GO Topeka Economic Partnership to learn more.

Location Spotlight: Charging into the EV Market in Northwest Ohio

Economic Development
With close proximity to Detroit, an extensive transportation network and a trained, educated workforce, the Toledo/Northwest Ohio region has a long successful track record within the automotive industry. Those inherent assets are the same resources which make this region an attractive location for the evolving electric vehicle market.

Location Spotlight: Consumers Energy

Site Selection
If you’re expanding or relocating, consider Michigan and Consumers Energy – let’s work together to accelerate your business.

Location Spotlight: Hoosier Energy

Site Selection
The Hoosier Energy Power Network’s Economic Development team is dedicated to providing valuable site selection information and assistance to companies considering a relocation or expansion in Indiana or Illinois.

Location Spotlight: Ohio Electric Cooperatives

Site Selection
Ohio consistently ranks as one of the top U.S. destinations for new corporate facilities, meaning prime sites are quickly snapped up. Economic development officials and private developers are working cooperatively to ensure the pipeline of immediately-developable sites stays full with diverse location opportunities.

Location Spotlight: Santee Cooper – CAMP HALL

Site Selection
Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in a business epicenter of the South and at the heart of modern Southern culture — Charleston, S.C.

Rankings & Awards

2022 Deal of the Year

2022 Deal Of The Year: Impact Awards

Awards & Rankings
The 2022 Deal of the Year Impact Awards recognize project investments that will have significant impact in their new or expanded locations, focusing on a specific aspect of the project.
2022 Deal of the Year

2022 Deal Of The Year: Platinum Award

Awards & Rankings
Here are this year’s Deal of the Year award winners, starting with Platinum Winner Empire State Development, for Micron Technology's $100B investment in New York State.


© businessfacilities.com