Wichita Semiconductor Plant Will Create Nearly 2,000 Jobs 

In what promises to be the second-largest private investment in Kansas history, Integra Technologies Inc. will invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita. At least 2,000 jobs will be created at the 1 million square-foot plant and headquarters facility.

Kansas-based Integra Technologies, the largest Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) company in the U.S., has been approved as the 2023 recipient of Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion (APEX) incentives, paving the way for the company to apply to the U.S. Department of Commerce for CHIPS and Science Act funding.

“APEX exists to promote unique large-scale opportunities at economic and job growth, and there is no better way to do that than having a Kansas company step up and fulfill our commitment to boost the Kansas economy and grow the Kansas workforce,” said Senate President Senator Ty Masterson. “Wichita is increasingly the epicenter of critical global industries and this exciting megaproject continues that proud tradition.”

According to Integra, the jobs and capital investment over the first five years are the beginning of long-term expansion plans.

“The semiconductors we work on are in multiple space applications, such as the Mars Rover and Hubble Telescope; more than 100 Department of Defense programs of record; as well as commercial applications that power everyday life,” said Integra Technologies President and CEO Brett Robinson. “On behalf of our employee-owners, we are especially grateful for Governor Kelly, Lt. Governor Toland, and Kansas legislative leadership on the State Finance Council for supporting Integra with its premier economic development program, positioning us to transform domestic Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test services while expanding in our home state.

“We have done extensive planning for this expansion because we anticipated the increasing need for our services,” Robinson continued. “With Kansas’ and the Wichita region’s support, we have the thorough plans, long-term experience and proven record to grow our country’s share of this important market.”

Local and regional partnerships and support are critical for a CHIPS for America application, including in workforce development. Integra has been working with the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas on a workforce outreach and training plan, closely coordinated with support from the Kansas Board of Regents, including every university and technical college in the state, according to Robinson.

“The Wichita region and Kansas have collaborated on robust workforce planning and support for this effort,” he explained. “Our collective plan is especially focused on working with community partners to provide outreach and training paths for individuals and groups that may have barriers to employment. We are grateful to the partners in the Wichita area and Kansas because we have the talent infrastructure and partnerships to provide the world-class training and opportunities to grow and recruit this workforce, building the jobs of tomorrow.”