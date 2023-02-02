Whitehorse Freight Increases Presence In Northern Kentucky

Earlier this week, Whitehorse Freight LLC cut the ribbon on its new $5.4 million facility in Crestview Hills, KY, creating over 400 jobs in the surrounding region. Whitehorse Freight located in the new Kenton County facility in response to rapid growth and increased customer demand. The $5.4 million investment includes the purchase of an existing 51,000-square-foot building to increase the company’s operations and overall office space.

“The sky is the limit when it comes to earning potential at Whitehorse Freight,” said Michael Bilokonsky, president and CEO of Whitehorse Freight. “I am extremely proud of our team and what we are building. Today’s event is an exciting next step for us, and I look forward to continuing to grow here in Northern Kentucky.”

Whitehorse Freight is a logistics technology service company for the shipping and carrier trucking industry that specializes in moving full truckloads. The company’s extensive carrier network and creative freight services help increase flexibility and mitigate logistics obstacles. Services include dry freight, flatbed, refrigerated freight, specialty freight, straight truck and warehouse and fulfillment.

“Kentucky’s unique location and access to resources makes the commonwealth one of the most important distribution and logistics hubs in the country,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Continuing to grow and invest in that industry with quality companies such as Whitehorse Freight is critical to our long-term economic success. I want to congratulate Whitehorse on today’s ribbon-cutting and wish the company continued success here in the commonwealth.”

Whitehorse Freight’s investment adds to Kentucky’s growing distribution and logistics presence. Since the start of the Beshear administration, companies within the sector announced more than 7,500 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs across 117 facility expansion and new-location projects with $2.2 billion in private-sector investment in the commonwealth.