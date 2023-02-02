Two Growing Companies Will Create 245 New Jobs In Alabama

In Alabama, Peak North America USA will invest $24 million to open a new manufacturing facility in Irvington. The project, which will provide equipment and services to the wood products industry, will create 175 jobs in Mobile County over the next four years.

“By being strategically located in the Southern United States, we will offer state-of-the-art manufacturing and fabrication services related to the forest products sector, while gaining a geographical competitive advantage for our clients,” said Peak North America CEO Brian Fehr. “We will create a culture of safety, efficiency, enthusiasm, and inclusivity for all our employees, with the intention of growing operations beyond projected forecasts, and we will use the local workforce and community to do so.”

As part of the project, Peak North America is acquiring fabrication firm Endurance Equipment Co. in Irvington, where it will operate a facility that focuses on serving sawmills, pellet plants, Oriented Strand Board (OSB) producers.

“Peak North America USA has an established track record of innovation within the wood products industry, and I am happy to see a company with this kind of pedigree put down roots in Alabama,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “I’m confident that Peak North America will find an ideal industrial home in Mobile, where it can grow and thrive.”

Canada-based Peak North America will begin renovations on the Irvington facility this month, with operations scheduled to begin in June 2023.

“This investment will have a significant impact on the Irvington community and the wood products industry as a whole,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne. “We are confident that Peak North America’s expertise in creating industrial solutions will make this project a success.”

“We are continuing to see major companies in a variety of industries choose the Mobile region because of our workforce and our local leadership’s commitment to creating new jobs,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “Peak North America’s $24 million investment in Mobile County will do just that while also supporting other important industries that create good-paying jobs in our region,” he added.

Resicum Plans Aviation Training Facility

In Selma, Resicum International LLC will open an aviation training academy at Craig Field that will prepare the next generation of industry professionals from around the world. The Warrenton, Virginia-based company provides flight training and maintenance support to government, commercial and general aviation customers. Resicum plans to invest $1.3 million and create 70 jobs over a three-year period at its new operational hub at the former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County.

“We are exceptionally pleased to invest in Craig Field and expand our company in Selma,” said Resicum CEO Jeanine Ziervogel. “The location is ideal for our company’s expansion, and we look forward to ongoing growth of our aviation operations in this storied place.”

Resicum has signed a 10-year lease for a 50,000-square-foot hangar on the Craig Field flight line, according to the Craig Field Airport & Industrial Authority and the Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority. Renovation work is already under way on the facility.

“Craig Field has aviation training in its DNA, so it’s great to see Resicum establish a facility there that will tap into this rich heritage while also solidifying the future for this Selma landmark,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “This project has significant potential, and I look forward to seeing how it unfolds.”

Thousands of American and British pilots received flight instruction at Craig Field during World War II. Today, Craig Field’s long runway, large parking apron and excellent hangar facility make it a perfect match for Resicum’s project, according to Secretary Canfield. In addition, a groundbreaking new remote tower facility and Air Traffic Control Training Academy are enhancing the complex’s flight safety and training opportunities.

“Craig Field offers growing aviation companies a lot of advantages, particularly when it comes to the preparation of the next generation of aviation professionals,” Canfield said. “Resicum represents an ideal partner as Craig Field continues to capitalize on these possibilities.”