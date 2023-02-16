Two Expansion Projects In Ireland Create More Than 125 Jobs

Siemens Healthineers will launch a Centre of Excellence for Immunoassay Instrument Research and Development (R&D) in Swords, Ireland. The new center will focus on unlocking breakthrough innovations in laboratory instruments used to detect infectious diseases, cancer and blood disorders. The existing manufacturing and engineering site, which supplies medical diagnostic equipment globally, will receive a multi-million-euro investment from Siemens Healthineers.

The project, supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, will create additional jobs and enable clinicians to optimize patient care by bringing new levels of precision, efficiency and reliability to the diagnostic laboratories that serve them.

“Congratulations to Siemens Healthineers on the launch of their Centre of Excellence for Immunoassay Instrument Research and Development,” said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD. “This is a significant expansion with the creation of 100 new jobs, the majority of which will be highly skilled, providing great opportunities for engineers. This new Centre is testament to Ireland’s strong reputation for R&D. Exciting new technology like that which will be developed in Swords, can make a real difference to people’s lives, to patient outcomes and to healthcare systems globally. I wish the team at Siemens Healthineers the very best for many successful years and continued growth in Ireland.”

The investment by Siemens Healthineers will span multiple years and create 100 new jobs with 65 of those to be high-level engineering roles specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, software engineering, systems engineering and data science. This will more than double the existing engineering team and transform the site into an innovation hub, growing knowledge, providing new training opportunities and developing a pool of expertise in immunoassay technology.

“The investment at Swords will build on our existing expertise in healthcare manufacturing, adding a critical research and development focus,” said Dr. Dennis Gilbert, Head of R&D for Siemens Healthineers Diagnostics. “Partnering with IDA has enabled us to move forward in ways that would not have otherwise been feasible and will allow us to pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare, helping hospitals and laboratories across the globe to diagnose disease more effectively and efficiently.”