Top Utilities 2023: Powering Business

Georgia Power is committed to supplying clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy to 2.7 million customers across Georgia. Georgia Power’s focus on providing excellent customer service includes many touchpoints—in-person, via phone, online, customizable rate plans, and payment options.

As dedicated corporate citizens, Georgia Power has been helping hometowns across the state of Georgia grow and prosper through economic development for almost a century. The utility’s experienced business recruitment and community development teams, highly skilled engineers, and nationally recognized research analysts support its statewide partners and businesses at every stage of growth.

This collaborative approach has helped Georgia remain a top state for business and set new records for growth in 2022.

Georgia Power launched Equity Through Education early in 2022 with a three-year grant total of $9 million invested into four regions/school systems across the state. The grant will increase minority students’ access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), early learning programs, and work-based learning and internship opportunities. The program will provide new educational opportunities to students and support the broader education needs of families.

Georgia Power has implemented several programs that provide energy savings for commercial customers constructing new facilities or improving existing buildings. Georgia Power offers rebates through the Commercial Energy Efficiency Program (formerly known as the Prescriptive and Custom Savings Programs) to help customers make energy-efficient upgrades such as lighting, heating and cooling equipment, and energy management systems more affordable. Also, to help small business customers make smart energy decisions, the Small Commercial Direct Install (SCDI) Program offers free energy assessments to qualifying customers and covers up to 70% of the cost of LED lighting upgrades which leads to energy savings.

In addition to the programs offered by Georgia Power, the State of Georgia offers a variety of programs and statutory incentives that help new and existing businesses thrive, including Georgia Tax Credits for Quality Jobs, Mega Projects, Research and Development, Investment, and more.

In 2022, the KPMG Survey of Sustainability Reporting shared that 96% of the world’s largest companies now report on sustainability or environmental social governance matters. Georgia Power is meeting the industry’s demand for cleaner energy by investing in its diverse portfolio of renewable energy sources, including nuclear.

Georgia Power is constructing the nation’s first new nuclear units in more than 30 years at Plant Vogtle in Waynesboro, GA. The new Vogtle units will be clean energy sources that produce zero air pollution, and further the goal of Georgia Power’s parent company, Southern Company, to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. We also have an interim target to achieve 50% GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions reduction by 2030 relative to 2007 levels. That goal has already been reached well ahead of schedule.

Georgia Power worked with the state and local communities to support a record-setting year in economic development. Announcements spanned across diverse industries and regions, creating 45,000+ new jobs, and over $27 billion in commercial investment. Several of the significant announcements have been surrounding the electric transportation ecosystem and Georgia’s focus on renewable energy and sustainability.

Georgia anchored itself as a leader in electric transportation with location announcements from SK Battery and Rivian and made headlines again early in 2022. In May, Hyundai Motor Group announced plans to build its first electric vehicle smart facility on Georgia’s coast, creating approximately 8,100 jobs and $5.5B in investment.

The demand for electric vehicles is driving growth across other target industries, including advanced materials and recycling. As a result of announcements like Hyundai, companies like Aurubis are accelerating their investments in Georgia.