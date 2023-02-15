Texas Instruments Will Invest $11B In New Utah Fab

In what will be the largest-ever economic development investment in Utah, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) will invest $11 billion to build a 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabrication plant (fab) next to its existing 300-mm semiconductor wafer fab in Lehi (LFAB). Once completed, TI’s two Lehi fabs will operate as a single fab. The landmark investment project will create approximately 800 additional TI jobs, as well as thousands of indirect jobs.

“This new fab is part of our long-term, 300-mm manufacturing roadmap to build the capacity our customers will need for decades to come,” said Haviv Ilan, TI executive vice president and chief operating officer, and incoming president and chief executive officer. “Our decision to build a second fab in Lehi underscores our commitment to Utah and is a testament to the talented team there who will lay the groundwork for another important chapter in TI’s future. With the anticipated growth of semiconductors in electronics, particularly in industrial and automotive, and the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, there is no better time to further invest in our internal manufacturing capacity.”

TI will also strengthen its partnership with the Alpine School District and will invest $9 million to improve student opportunities and outcomes.

“Companies like Texas Instruments continue to invest in Utah because of our world-class business climate and exceptional workforce,” said Governor Spencer Cox. “TI’s new semiconductor fab will solidify Utah as a global semiconductor manufacturing hub for generations to come.”

TI chose to expand in Lehi because of its access to skilled talent, robust existing infrastructure and strong network of community partners. The new fab will manufacture tens of millions of analog and embedded processing chips daily that will go into electronics everywhere.