Sewon America Will Create 740 New Jobs In Georgia

In Effingham County, Georgia, Sewon America, a subsidiary of Korean-based Sewon Precision Industry Co., will create 740 new jobs in Rincon and invest more than $300 million in a new manufacturing facility. The project is the largest known private investment in the City of Rincon, to date. It also fulfills the commitment to create jobs and investment in all four of the Savannah Harbor Interstate-16 Joint Development Authority (JDA) counties as a result of Hyundai’s Metaplant location in Bryan County, the largest economic development project in state history. Suppliers for the Metaplant have now committed over $1.8 billion in investment, surpassing initial estimates by at least $800 million.

Sewon America operates one of the largest automobile body parts manufacturing plants in North America. The company opened a manufacturing facility in LaGrange in 2008, which has since doubled in size. Following the completion of the Rincon facility, Sewon is expected to support 1,600 jobs in Georgia.

“Sewon America was founded 15 years ago in west Georgia, and I’m very happy to be able to build another Sewon facility in east Georgia. We are very excited about our future as one family in two Georgia locations,” said Vice Chairman Kim of Sewon America. “This growth is possible thanks to the full support and dedication of the Sewon team members, as well as Governor Kemp, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and Effingham County. Sewon America will continue as an excellent corporate and community partner, and we look forward to continued success in Effingham County.”

Sewon’s new facility will be located at the Grande View industrial park in Rincon. The new manufacturing location will produce electric vehicle (EV) body parts for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America. Operations are expected to begin in 2025.

“Today we not only celebrate delivering on our promise to create jobs in all four counties in the JDA, but also the growth of a valued partner in our business community,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “On my very first international trip as governor to Korea, I had the opportunity to congratulate Chairman Kim on the company’s then-recent expansion and discuss how we could continue to work together. I am proud that those discussions have now led to this announcement as Sewon America continues to grow their Georgia operations.”