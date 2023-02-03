Seoyon E-Hwa To Invest $76M In Georgia Manufacturing Facility

Seoyon E-Hwa, a global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will create 740 new direct and indirect jobs and invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County, GA.

Seoyon E-Hwa supplies door trim, headlining, seats, C/PAD, bumpers, and other parts to Hyundai Motor Group, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Volkswagen, and more. The company’s other Georgia location, in LaGrange, will continue to support 630 full time jobs.

“Seoyon E-Hwa is an automobile manufacturer in various countries such as Korea, Europe, and India. With our experience in developing and producing parts, it is an honor to be able to supply electric vehicle parts in Chatham County, Georgia,” said Seoyon E-Hwa Chairman Ryu Yang-seok. “With the establishment of Seoyon E-Hwa Savannah, we hope that it will not only provide new jobs in the region but also contribute to making Savannah a central city for automobile development and production. For that, Seoyon E-Hwa will do its best to cooperate with the local government continuously.”

Production at Seoyon’s new manufacturing facility — located at the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified site — is expected to begin in October 2024. More than two-thirds, or approximately 500, of the announced jobs will be permanent roles in human resources, development, quality, and production personnel.

“When I announced the largest economic development project in Georgia history last year, I promised it was just the start in bringing even more jobs and opportunity to hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As we work to ensure our state is the e-mobility capital of the nation, projects like this will continue to choose the No. 1 state for business and benefit communities in just about every zip code of Georgia.”

“We are delighted with today’s announcement that Seoyon E-HWA will be locating in the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center, which ideally positions them in close proximity to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, the Port of Savannah, Interstates I-16 and I-95, and more,” said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. “Seoyon E-HWA has a proven track record of supplying the automotive industry and will provide well paying jobs for our region. We look forward to working with them as they grow in Savannah.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) worked with with the Savannah Economic Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power to support the project.

“With its second Georgia facility, Seoyon is committing to nearly doubling the number of jobs it supports in the state and extending its partnership with our business community,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “As anticipated, Hyundai’s new EV facility is drawing an experienced and dedicated supplier network to the region, adding to the state’s industry expertise and shaping a larger skilled workforce. That level of growth gives our industries the groundwork for future success, and we’re excited to work with our many partners across the state and near Savannah to create the jobs of the future.”