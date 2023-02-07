Pallidus Relocating Corporate HQ, Manufacturing Operations

innovative silicon carbide (SiC) wafer semiconductor manufacturer Pallidus will relocate its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County, SC. The company’s $443 million investment will create 405 new jobs in the Charlotte Region. Operations are expected to be online by the third quarter of 2023.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the state of South Carolina, York County and the city of Rock Hill in supporting our new high-volume semiconductor silicon carbide wafer manufacturing plant and corporate headquarters,” said Pallidus Vice President Global Facilities Jerry Knowles. “The decision to select Rock Hill, South Carolina for our next manufacturing facility was the result of extensive research to locate to a community that aligned with our innovative and collaborative spirit, offered an exceptional quality of life for our employees and is easily supported from our research and development facility in New York.”

Pallidus uses proprietary M-SiC technology to increase the quality and lower the cost to produce silicon carbide wafers used in semiconductors. The company’s next-generation technology has garnered traction in the rapidly expanding transportation, green energy and industrial power electronics markets. In addition to addressing the semiconductor shortage, Pallidus is specifically working to advance the innovative and energy efficient sectors of the economy including electric vehicles and mass transit; wind, solar and smart power transmission; and data centers and telecommunications.

Relocating its corporate headquarters from New York to Rock Hill, Pallidus’ York County facility marks its first operations in South Carolina. The 300,000-square-foot facility will serve as the company’s new corporate headquarters and manufacturing plant. Pallidus’ plans include the growth of its manufacturing capacity to expand the U.S. semiconductor market.

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

“The arrival of Pallidus is further proof that we have the workforce and pro-business environment in place to attract innovative and cutting-edge companies to South Carolina,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This major $443 million investment and the 405 new jobs it will create will help to bolster our economy and create new opportunities for our people. We look forward to Pallidus becoming an integral part of our state’s business community for years to come.”

“For decades our community has invested in its utility systems with the belief that dependable and modernized utilities would entice investments as announced today by Pallidus,” said City of Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys. “Rock Hill’s foresight and commitment to attain the diamond standard recognition as a Reliable Public Power Provider has resulted in one of the most impactful economic development announcements in our history.”

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance (CLT Alliance) began working on the project last summer after representation reached out to the organization’s Select CLT Team on behalf of Pallidus. The company had outgrown its existing space in New York and needed a lower-cost market to meet the production demand for innovative wafer technology. The Select CLT team assisted company representatives as they further evaluated the market and helped York County with research and support as they looked to land the project in the region. The project is a culmination of that collective effort, and a testament to the collaboration across the Charlotte Region.