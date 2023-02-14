Manufacturing Expansions Bring Jobs To Tennessee

MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC and The Robinette Company will create 200 manufacturing jobs in Sullivan and Shelby counties in Tennessee.

MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC will invest $6 million to build its first U.S. production facility in Memphis, Tennessee. MSS Steel Tubes will create 129 new jobs in Shelby County as the company establishes manufacturing operations in an existing facility.

The Memphis location will position MSS Steel Tubes to better serve its U.S. customer base of solar panel manufacturers by providing a more cost-effective and efficient way to meet and exceed both production and delivery times.

“We are excited to open this new plant in Memphis and contribute to the development of the region and becoming part of the local community. Our business relies heavily on fast, affordable and reliable transportation, and Memphis is uniquely positioned to meet our requirements. This region is a destination of choice for manufacturers, and we believe that we will find locally the answer to a wide range of ancillary needs to our industrial activity,” said Margarida Caetano, CFO, Metalogalva Group

MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC is a subsidiary of MSS Steel Tubes SA, which is based in Portugal, with a participation from Metalogalva Group, from Portugal, and Soufer Group, from Brazil. Once MSS Steel Tubes becomes operational in Tennessee, Metalogalva Group will employ more than 1,800 people across its production facilities in four continents.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter welcome the partnership with MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC.

“Our strong business climate and unmatched workforce make Tennessee the ideal place for global manufacturers like MSS Steel Tubes to thrive. I thank this company for its commitment to job creation across Memphis and look forward to this company’s continued success,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

Since 2018, TNECD has supported 70 economic development projects in Shelby County, resulting in approximately 9,200 job commitments and $3 billion in capital investment.

“Centrally located in the Southeast and a hub for logistics, we can’t think of a better location for MSS Steel Tubes’ first U.S. production facility than Memphis, Tennessee. We appreciate MSS Steel Tubes for placing its confidence in Shelby County and look forward to the growth and prosperity that this project will bring to the region,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.

The Robinette Company To Expand In Sullivan County

The Robinette Company officials announced the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats, Tennessee. With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the new facility will be The Robinette Company’s fourth location. Through this expansion, the company will create 70 new production jobs in Sullivan County.

“The TNECD staff, Sullivan County and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership have been wonderful to work with throughout this process. We look forward to our continued growth in Sullivan County,” said Joe Robinette, CEO, The Robinette Company.

The Robinette Company’s new production facility will house additional equipment to provide support for producing film-related products and accommodate growing business demands.

Founded in 1987, The Robinette Company has a rich and extensive history in the paper printing industry. The company began printing roll paper for the milling industry and has since expanded into a full-service packaging manufacturer for the food, pet food, consumer, beverage, lawn, and garden, nutraceutical, and healthcare industries. The Robinette Company’s expansion will bring the company’s total employment in Northeast Tennessee to nearly 450 people.

“Our strong business climate and skilled workforce make Tennessee the ideal location for businesses to thrive. I thank The Robinette Company for its decision to invest in Sullivan County to ensure Tennesseans and our economy continue to thrive,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the southeast for high-quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth.

Since 2018, TNECD has supported 12 economic development projects in Sullivan County, resulting in nearly 1,200 job commitments and $699 million in capital investment.

“TNECD strives to provide the companies that call Tennessee home with the tools and resources needed to grow and expand. The Robinette Company’s decision to locate a new facility in Piney Flats is proof that we are doing our job to make Tennessee the place to do business, and we congratulate this company and the Sullivan County community on another great economic development win,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.