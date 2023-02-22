By Anne Cosgrove

From the January / February 2023 Issue

In November 2022, Business Facilities presented its signature LiveXchange conference in Orlando, FL—with the November 16-18 event focused on site selection trends and issues facing companies in emerging industries, such as advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, AI, fintech, biotech, and agritech. Taking place at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando, this LiveXchange featured more than 140 meetings between site selectors and economic development professionals. During these one-on-one meetings, attendees and sponsors discussed the relocation and expansion needs of companies in high-growth sectors. Recognized for its professional, yet relaxed setting, Business Facilities LiveXchange brings together corporate site selectors and site consultants with active projects in the pipeline, to the table with economic development groups to explore what those locations have to offer to business.

In the signature style of the Business Facilities’ long-running LiveXchange events (the 19th annual meeting will take place April 24-26, 2023; see more below), LiveXchange Emerging Industries in Orlando combined business meetings with conference sessions and fun networking events, including an afternoon at the nearby Universal Studios Florida theme park.

A Lively Look To The Future