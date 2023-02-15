Labor Market Trends: The Next Chapter

By Anne Cosgrove

From the January / February 2023 Issue

In November 2022, Salesforce launched two programs designed to equip the military community with the digital skills needed to work in the growing sustainability sector and to help those companies find employees. The news came alongside data showing that the San Francisco-based software firm had onboarded 55,000 military members and their spouses on the path to learning digital skills. With sustainability and technology prevalent in so many industries, programs to prepare workers across the board have become a necessity.

“Salesforce Military trains members of the military community to meet the increased demand for digital skills across every industry,” said Katherine Clark, Director of Program Management for Salesforce Military. “We’re thrilled to have supported 55,000 Military Trailblazers (and counting) learn and use the skills to build new careers in tech. Now, two new programs will extend those efforts, helping those who give so much to our country forge a new career path in green tech.”

The two initiatives out of Salesforce are aimed at building a pipeline of talent. One is focused on the company’s Net Zero Cloud platform, training “Military Trailblazers” to implement and manage the sustainability-related platform for employers.

The second initiative is the Green Fellows initiative, a partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) program. This initiative helps connect transitioning service members and military spouses with paid internships at organizations focused on climate action in their business.

The Green Fellows initiative builds on the Salesforce Fellowship Program, and to date, more than 95% of fellows have received job offers, said Eric Eversole, HOH President and Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Combating climate change requires citizens, governments, and businesses to work together, which makes the HOH Green Fellows program an ideal partnership between the Chamber and Salesforce,” he added. “Combating climate change requires citizens, governments, and businesses to work together, which makes the HOH Green Fellows program an ideal partnership between the Chamber and Salesforce.” — Eric Eversole

Salesforce is just one example of a private sector company recognizing the potential of military veterans, and one of a growing number of organizations working with HOH, a 501(c)3 organization under the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Launched in 2011, HOH helps veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find meaningful employment. With experiences gleaned during their service, veterans are assets for companies across many industries, from aerospace to advanced manufacturing, and from service professions to truck drivers.