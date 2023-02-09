Graphic Packaging To Build $1B CRB Mill In Texas

The state-of-the-art coated recycled paperboard mill in Waco will create approximately 230 new jobs, is the community’s largest economic development project to date.

Graphic Packaging International has selected Waco, Texas, to build a new facility for its newest state-of-the-art coated recycled paperboard (CRB) machine. The Atlanta-based company manufactures fiber-based consumer packaging solutions for consumer product and foodservice companies. The Waco facility will be located in Waco’s largest industrial park, Texas Central Park. The 119-acre campus will be home to 640,000 square feet of production and warehousing facilities and will create approximately 230 jobs.

“We are looking forward to joining the Waco community and working with the great talent base in the area. We appreciate the strong support and engagement we received from the City of Waco and McLennan County as we conducted our site selection process,” said Michael Doss, president and CEO of Graphic Packaging. “Building a new recycled paperboard mill in Waco will enhance our ability to meet growing global demand for packaging made with recycled materials.”

Graphic Packaging’s capital investment will modernize and grow its CRB platform in response to consumer demand for more recycled materials in their packaging. The Waco investment will allow Graphic Packaging to upgrade its overall CRB capacity and take advantage of a rapidly growing recycled fiber-based packaging market.

Graphic Packaging’s decision to locate in Waco represents a regional economic development collaboration between the City of Waco, McLennan County, the Waco Industrial Foundation and the Greater Waco Chamber, with all entities strategically partnering to provide support for the project.

“After nearly a year of discussions with Graphic Packaging, we are pleased to welcome them to Waco,” said McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. “A group of local leaders and I spent a good amount of time with the company’s executive team, and we visited one of their facilities. They are undoubtedly committed to health and safety and value the opportunities Waco offers for community partnerships.”

“I am thrilled that Waco will have its first billion-dollar investment in the community,” added Waco Mayor Dillon Meek. “I’m thankful for the Graphic Packaging leadership team, who saw first-hand how our community comes together for the greater good, including workforce development and long-range infrastructure plans.”