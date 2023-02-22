General Motors will invest $918 million in four U.S. manufacturing sites, including $854 million to prepare the facilities to produce the company’s sixth generation Small Block V-8 engine and an additional $64 million in Rochester, NY and Defiance, OH for castings and components to support EV production. The investments will enable the company to strengthen its full-size truck and SUV business and continue to support the company’s growing EV product portfolio.

The announcement brings GM’s U.S. manufacturing facility investment commitments to more than $37 billion since 2013, including its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture plants.

“Today we are announcing significant investments to strengthen our industry-leading lineup of full-size pickups and SUVs by preparing four U.S. facilities to build GM’s sixth generation Small Block V-8 engine,” said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. “These investments, coupled with the hard work and dedication of our team members in Flint, Bay City, Rochester and Defiance, enable us to build world-class products for our customers and provide job security at these plants for years to come.