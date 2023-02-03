GE Appliances Expanding South Carolina Operations

The GE Appliances investment will create 45 new jobs over the next five years and is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2024.

GE Appliances (GEA) will invest $50 million to expand its South Carolina operations with a distribution center in Greenville County. The investment is projected to create 45 new jobs over the next five years.

“The business-friendly climate of South Carolina and Greenville County, and the proximity to Inland Port Greer make this an ideal location to build our newest distribution center in support of our growing business. Investments like this allow us to quickly respond to external factors and keep product flowing efficiently throughout our entire network as we grow and enter new product categories. I would like to thank Governor McMaster and the Secretary of Commerce for their continued support,” said GE Appliances Distribution Vice President Marcia Brey.

Established in 1907, GEA manufactures home appliances sold under the Monogram, Café, GE Profile, GE, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. The company offers a large portfolio of products including refrigerators, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, small appliances, water filtration systems, and water heaters. The Greenville facility will be GEA’s second South Carolina location, following the opening of its state-of-the-art water heater manufacturing facility in Camden last year.

“South Carolina has a long-standing relationship with GE Appliances, and we are proud to announce the expansion of another GEA facility. Bringing innovative manufacturers to our state is an essential part of strengthening our economy, and I am proud that we have the infrastructure and skilled workforce in place to allow companies like GE Appliances to thrive,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

Located at Augusta Grove Business Park in Greenville, GEA will lease a 584,820-square-foot distribution warehouse. This new facility is a key investment in GEA’s distribution network, supporting the expansion of manufacturing operations by increasing supply chain capacity to ship and receive appliances from regional production facilities, along with imported finished goods arriving at the Port of Charleston. Additionally, the Greenville facility will allow the company to take advantage of proximity to Inland Port Greer.

“We are always pleased when an industry leading brand like GE Appliances, a Haier company, chooses to expand operations here in Greenville County. The company’s well-earned reputation in consumer appliance manufacturing, its emphasis on sustainability and its passion for being good community leaders fits well in Greenville County, and we wish them success here long into the future,” said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Dan Tripp.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2024.