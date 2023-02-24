EMP Shield Plans $1.9B Computer Chip Plant In Kansas

EMP Shield plans to invest $1.9 billion in a computer chip manufacturing facility to be built on 300 acres in Burlington, Kansas. The company, which focuses on protecting electronic devices from destructive magnetic pulses, will create more than 1,200 jobs at the new facility.

EMP Shield plans to have four production lines operating in approximately 235,000 square feet of facilities in the new industrial park that will produce thousands of chips per week. Its suppliers will manufacture necessary components and prepare the final products for delivery.

EMP Shield will leverage state support to apply for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act funding to see its plans to fruition. The project came together shortly after the CHIPS Act was signed into law last August. The bipartisan legislation called for every aspect of computer chip production to be brought back to the U.S. – specifically into rural areas of the Midwest. Additional stipulations include private-public partnerships as well as the involvement of higher education institutions.

“Coffey County appears to really hit the sweet spot for everything requested for CHIPS Act funding,” said EMP Shield Founder and Lead Engineer Tim Carty. “Everything is falling into place, and the state’s strong support hopefully gets us one step closer to a favorable federal response.”