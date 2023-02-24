EMP Shield Plans $1.9B Computer Chip Plant In Kansas

EMP Shield plans to invest $1.9 billion in a computer chip manufacturing facility to be built on 300 acres in Burlington, Kansas. The company, which focuses on protecting electronic devices from destructive magnetic pulses, will create more than 1,200 jobs at the new facility.
EMP Shield plans to have four production lines operating in approximately 235,000 square feet of facilities in the new industrial park that will produce thousands of chips per week. Its suppliers will manufacture necessary components and prepare the final products for delivery.
EMP Shield will leverage state support to apply for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act funding to see its plans to fruition. The project came together shortly after the CHIPS Act was signed into law last August. The bipartisan legislation called for every aspect of computer chip production to be brought back to the U.S. – specifically into rural areas of the Midwest. Additional stipulations include private-public partnerships as well as the involvement of higher education institutions.
“Coffey County appears to really hit the sweet spot for everything requested for CHIPS Act funding,” said EMP Shield Founder and Lead Engineer Tim Carty. “Everything is falling into place, and the state’s strong support hopefully gets us one step closer to a favorable federal response.”
EMP Shield is working with Coffey County; Flint Hills Technical College; Allen County Community College; Pittsburg State University; the University of Kansas; Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce; Wichita Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; and Unified School Districts 243, 244 and 245.
“There are workforce development programs already in place that will enable high school graduates and those with two-year degrees to train up and get very high-paying jobs,” added Carty. “This will allow those who grow up here to stay in Kansas, enjoy our quality of life, and not have to go to San Francisco.”
Bus routes to transport workers from metropolitan areas will be established, and there will be purposeful diversity, equity, and inclusion outreach.
“This next-generation technology project will help our community grow and make our country safer. That’s a win for everyone,” Carty said.
“Bringing economic prosperity to every corner of the state – particularly rural Kansas – has been a priority since my very first day in office,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “We achieve that with this project, creating thousands of high-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree and proving that every Kansas community is ripe for investment and growth.”
Wichita Semiconductor Plant Will Create Nearly 2,000 Jobs
“This high-tech advanced manufacturing project will provide lucrative career opportunities for hard-working Kansans,” said Lieutenant Governor and Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland. “Our economic development strategy is designed to keep nurturing the roots of our young talent so they can remain here in Kansas.”