Downtown Indianapolis To Transform With Eleven Park

Downtown Indianapolis will see a transformation of its southwest quadrant with Indy Eleven & Keystone Group having unveiled renderings of Eleven Park, a major neighborhood development that will be anchored by a 20,000-seat multipurpose stadium. The stadium will be home to Indy Eleven, an American professional soccer team playing in the United Soccer League.

Diamond Chain, the former company on the property, has recently ceased production at the facility and will vacate the property by the end of April. Rezoning to accommodate the project was filed earlier this month, and groundbreaking on Eleven Park for site work is scheduled to begin in May.

The Eleven Park development will also include over 600 apartments; 205,000 square feet of office space; nearly 200,000 square feet for retail space and restaurants; a hotel; public plazas with green space; and public parking garages.

“The vision of this transformational development into a live, work, and play village is becoming reality. Eleven Park will not only change the skyline of Indianapolis, but will add over a thousand jobs, have a huge economic impact, create quality of life benefits and attract talent and opportunities to our city and state,” said Ersal Ozdemir, Chairman and Founder of Keystone Group & Indy Eleven. “We’ve been investing in downtown for over 20 years and believe it is important now more than ever. Our goal for Eleven Park is to continue the city’s tradition of using sports as a business driver for Indiana by increasing Indianapolis’ profile as a global city and showcasing the world’s most popular sport.”

Attractions For Residents And Visitors Alike

Eleven Park can be expected to attract both residents and visitors from the Indianapolis metro with the plans for a large public plaza and green spaces with features such as an outdoor stage with free concerts, kids play zone, outdoor activities, water features, dog park, and public art. The public plaza will offer access to many community events, farmer’s markets, and more — activating the village year-round.

Other highlights to the development will include an indoor 4,000-seat music and entertainment venue utilizing a national operator similar to other successful concepts around the U.S. — rooftop bars; riverfront activation; and walkability and connectivity to The Cultural Trail and all of downtown.

The development will create a village and provide experiences to those working at or attending events from the new Elanco Headquarters campus, Eli Lilly Global Headquarters, White River State Park, Lucas Oil Stadium, Victory Field, and the Indiana Convention Center. Eleven Park will also support and activate the White River Vision Plan, with many improvements along the river including trails and gathering areas; overall the village will offer opportunities while complementing other neighborhoods in downtown Indianapolis.

Since announcing the site in June 2022, diligent work has been made on the conceptual and overall development designs with the project’s national lead designer Populous, a lead designer in state-of-the-art soccer and multipurpose stadiums.

“A world-class stadium is designed as a true destination, a reflection of its community, and a catalyst for growth in the area. This is our mission with the new stadium for Indy Eleven,” said Phil Kolbo, a principal at global design firm Populous. “The stadium will anchor Eleven Park, providing a home for Indy Eleven that creates new and tailored experiences for Indianapolis fans in a venue designed with the innovation and aspirations of a great global soccer venue.”

AECOM Hunt will be the Construction Manager for the stadium. Founded in Indianapolis in 1944, AECOM Hunt has constructed numerous sports venues both in Indiana and across the country including Lucas Oil Stadium, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, SoFi Stadium, Little Caesars Arena, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Indy Eleven fans can expect to enjoy games in the new stadium by summer of 2025. The comprehensive planning process is well underway, and Indy Eleven will continue to meet with fans, supporters, stakeholders, and the overall community regarding optimal fan experience elements to be included in the final design.