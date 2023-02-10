Discover 3 Ways To Workforce Success

Finding and retaining employees with the skills needed today — and for the future — continues to be a challenge for companies across virtually all industries. Faced with an ongoing labor shortage, companies are responding with a heightened focus on training and upskilling, educational and community partnerships, as well as environmental and social issues.

Whether you’re relocating or expanding, this free webinar will discuss innovative ways corporate decision-makers can stand out from the pack and sustain their best workforce.

In this webinar, you’ll hear from two industry experts on recent workforce trends:

The latest labor market data in U.S. and Canada

Insight on evaluating if a labor market has what your company needs

Action items and questions to ask prospective locations

SPEAKERS