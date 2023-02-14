Silver Award

Orange County Economic Development Corporation: Along Texas’ Gulf Coast, Chevron Phillips Chemical solidifies it roots with an $8 billion integrated polymers facility, in a joint venture with QatarEnergy named Golden Triangle Polymers Company LLC.

More than six years ago, Chevron Phillips took interest in Orange County, Texas recognizing an opportunity to expand its footprint along the Gulf Coast, capitalizing on the developing polyethylene market. The existing Chevron Phillips Chemical site has been a fixture in Orange County since its construction by Spencer Chemicals in 1954. Gulf Oil, a predecessor of CP Chem, purchased the facility in 1963, and since that time, CP Chem and its employees, have been integral members of this community.

In November 2022, Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy announced their decision to construct an $8 billion, 1,700-acre facility in Orange County. The integrated polymers facility in Orange, TX will be operated by the companies’ joint venture, Golden Triangle Polymers Company LLC, named for the Golden Triangle region of Texas. Chevron Phillips Chemical owns a 51% equity share in the joint venture and QatarEnergy owns 49%. The investment toward the facility is expected to create more than 500 full-time jobs and approximately 4,500 construction jobs and generate an estimated $50 billion for the community in residual economic impacts.

A project of this size and magnitude presents the opportunity to change the landscape of Orange County for generations.

A Chapter 312 tax abatement agreement was approved by Orange County Judge and Commissioners for a period of 10 years at 100% abatement on the eligible improved value. In order to apply for economic development incentives, Orange County requires an abatement application from the company identifying the nature of the project as well as the location on which the project would be located, an independent third-party economic impact study, and an application fee. Estimated taxable value to be added to the rolls prior to the start of the abatement (January 1, 2024) and remain on the rolls during the term of the abatement is $200 to $400 million.

The total economic output to be generated in the area from Chevron Phillips operations over the first 20 years is over $51 billion. Direct net benefits to the County during that same period is over $170 million. Estimated total payments to West Orange Cove CISD from CP Chem and new residents is more than $515 million. The City of Orange, Drainage District, Port, all communities will see net benefits. Estimated taxable spending during the construction of the facility is more than $206 million which includes the purchase of construction materials as well as direct and indirect construction worker spending.