By Anne Cosgrove

From the January / February 2023 Issue

Once again, Business Facilities is announcing its annual Deal of the Year awards, including our coverage of top economic development deals of 2022. These impressive projects were selected by our panel of esteemed judges (see below), who reviewed dozens of entries to narrow the winners down to Platinum (new this year), Gold, Silver, and Bronze selections.

As you will see, the judges went big in their selections. Micron Technology, Intel, Chevron Phillips Chemical, and Hyundai Motor Group are investing significant (and, in some cases) record-breaking capital into their projects in New York, Ohio, Texas, and Georgia, respectively. That is great news for the regions that these companies are investing in—a sure way to generate even more jobs in the area to service these companies as they construct their facilities and operate them for decades to come. It is also a sign that businesses believe in the communities they are moving to. Whether or not they were one of our winners this year, all of the entrants’ narratives showcased why a company had decided upon their location when many other choices were available in the site selection.

The deals recognized here include the Business Facilities Impact Awards, given in 18 categories this year to projects that stood out in their respective divisions.

Business Facilities thanks everyone who participated in this annual event, from the economic development groups that submitted their entries to our judges who took the time to evaluate the candidates to the companies that made it all possible.