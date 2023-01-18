URBN Picks Missouri For $60M Fulfillment Center

URBN will invest up to $60 million to establish a new fulfillment center for its clothing rental brand Nuuly in Raymore, MO. The retail corporation — which has a portfolio of consumer brands including Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and Nuuly — plans to locate the new, 604,000-square-foot facility at the Raymore Commerce Center, pending local approval. The project will create 750 new jobs.

“Nuuly has experienced significant growth since our launch in 2019,” said Dave Hayne, Chief Technology Officer of URBN and President of Nuuly. “We are excited to open our second U.S. fulfillment center to support our next phase of growth, and proud to work with the State of Missouri and the City of Raymore to bring new jobs to the Kansas City region.”

Nuuly is a subscription rental clothing service for women that offers more than 15,000 styles from over 300 designer and contemporary brands. URBN’s new facility represents its growing presence in the Kansas City region. In 2020, the company announced its plans to establish a $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City, KS, which celebrated a ribbon cutting in October 2022.

“Missouri is a strategic choice for companies like Nuuly that are searching for a location in the middle of America for their expansion projects,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Missouri is winning more large-scale projects than ever before, and we’re carrying that tremendous momentum into 2023. We look forward to welcoming URBN to the long list of global powerhouses in Missouri.”

The Kansas City region is a leading North American logistics hub and key location for distribution and e-commerce, with access to rail, air, water, and road transportation. At the crossroads of North America, 85 percent of the U.S. population can be reached from a Kansas City location in two days or less.

“We’re thrilled to see the Kansas City region continue to grow by attracting leading companies,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “URBN’s expansion in the area is another example of our state’s business advantages resulting in increased opportunities for Missourians. We appreciate all our partners who helped make this significant investment a reality.”