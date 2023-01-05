U.S. Economic Development Administration Gets $1.6B For 2023

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, a $1.7 trillion bill funding the U.S. federal government for fiscal year 2023, was passed by Congress on December 23 and signed into law by President Joe Biden on December 29, 2022. In response, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo issued the following statement on appropriations for the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration:

“I am thrilled that President Biden has signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 into law, appropriating $1.6 billion¹ to the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) for Fiscal Year 2023 programming.

This vital funding enables EDA to significantly expand its targeted and transformational economic development investments that stimulate private funding, create jobs, support our innovators and entrepreneurs, and help those impacted by natural disasters build back stronger.

Implementation of this funding will strengthen our collective economic and national security, and improve our individual prosperity and wellbeing, enabling the United States to be the global leader in the industries of the future and increasing economic equity among regions across the country.

EDA will target investments in innovation and competitiveness with a regional and place-based focus, building on the examples set by EDA’s Build to Scale, Build Back Better Regional Challenge, and Good Jobs Challenge programs. Specifically, the law provides: