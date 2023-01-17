Two Manufacturing Projects Will Invest $150M In Texas

CertainTeed will invest $140 million to build a roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan. At TexAmericas Center, Palmer International will invest $10 million in an expansion project.

CertainTeed LLC will invest approximately $140 million to build a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan, Texas. A subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CertainTeed produces exterior and interior building products. The project is expected to create 130 new jobs.

“Our new manufacturing facility and distribution center symbolizes our commitment to our customers in the southern United States, to the State of Texas, and to the City of Bryan and its citizens,” said CertainTeed Vice President and General Manager Carmen Bodden. “As a leader in light and sustainable construction, this new facility will ensure our business has the materials necessary to continue serving our customers while remaining focused on minimizing our environmental footprint.”

A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $546,000 has been extended to CertainTeed, and the company has also been offered a $1,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

“Exceptional global companies, like CertainTeed, are investing in Texas because we offer unmatched business operating advantages, including a world-class business climate, highly skilled workforce, reasonable regulations, and lower taxes,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Located in the heart of the Texas Triangle, Bryan is a prime location for CertainTeed’s new manufacturing and distribution facility. The future of Texas is bright, and I look forward to an ongoing partnership with CertainTeed as we continue to expand opportunity for all Texans.”

“I am pleased to join the citizens of Bryan in welcoming CertainTeed to our great city,” said Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez. “Just as their company works to ensure buildings are composed of the highest quality products, Bryan is committed to bringing high-quality jobs to our region, and CertainTeed offers just that. The Brazos Valley will work to ensure their success while providing their employees with an outstanding quality of life. My thanks to Brazos County, the Bryan Independent School District, and all our community partners who worked on this project.”

“The Brazos Valley and CertainTeed are a great fit,” said Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Chair Seth McKinney. “We share assets and values, including outstanding workforces. From the center of the Texas Triangle megaregion, CertainTeed will reach millions of Texans and Americans with their quality products. It has been a pleasure for us to work with their team, and we offer our continued support as they locate and grow here.”

Palmer International Expands To TexAmericas Center

Pennsylvania-based Palmer International will invest an initial $10 million toward an expansion at TexAmericas Center (TAC), located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area. The company, a global leader in the development and supply of diverse products derived from Cashew Nutshell Liquid (CNSL), plans to hire dozens of skilled workers in the Texarkana region.

Palmer International is the oldest cashew derivative manufacturer in the world and the most-recognized brand by top brake-lining and systems companies. In addition to the company’s particle prowess, Palmer is the market leader in mannich polyols derived from CNSL for the rigid, polyurethane foam markets.