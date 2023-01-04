Trew Invests In New Tech Center At SW Ohio HQ

Automated materials handling solutions provider Trew, LLC is expanding in Southwest Ohio. The company will establish a technology center to fuel material handling solution innovation, and create at least 75 new engineering jobs. Trew will receive up to $4 million in assistance with an R&D Grant from JobsOhio.

Trew delivers intelligent automated material handling solutions for retail, e-commerce, distribution, and manufacturing clients enabling operations to fulfill orders efficiently and accurately. The grant allows Trew to accelerate investments in developing automation technologies, warehouse execution software, and to create a demonstration, testing, and training facility.

“Consumer preferences, the labor environment, and supply chain pressures continue to drive transformation and growth in the material handling industry,” shared Alfred Rebello, Trew president and COO. “Our clients need innovations that fit their business and bring together process, technology, software, and people in a way that helps them thrive. The market is evolving quickly, and we are grateful for the state of Ohio’s economic assistance to accelerate our plans.”

Trew worked with several state and local partners, including JobsOhio, the Ohio Department of Development, and REDI Cincinnati, to obtain support for assistance with the innovation and job-creating project. Trew chose Ohio for its technology center and investments due to the availability of information technology and engineering talent, accessibility to multiple customers who have retail and e-commerce distribution centers, and the willingness of organizations to help businesses access resources to enable growth.