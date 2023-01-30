SK Food Group To Establish Operations In Tennessee

The custom food manufacturer plans to invest $205 million in Bradley County, as well as create 840 new jobs by 2030.

Food manufacturing company SK Food Group, Inc. will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility, located in Cleveland, TN. As a result of the project will create 840 new jobs in Bradley County by 2030. SK Food Group’s new 525,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will support the company’s growing consumer demand by utilizing state-of-the-art automated technology to assist with sandwich assembly and food handling.

“We are very excited to be adding the Cleveland, TN, facility to our growing family of facilities, which span across the U.S. This project will generate 840 new jobs in the Cleveland region by 2030 and will leverage Cleveland’s best-in-class technology training program, along with our proprietary training and educational programs, to provide ongoing skills development to community members, and allow our company to grow together with the community,” said Dustin Dixon, President, SK Food Group, Inc.

Construction will begin before the end of the year and is anticipated to reach completion in 2025.

“Companies choose to invest in Tennessee because of our unmatched business climate and exceptional workforce. I thank SK Food Group for its commitment to create 840 new high-quality jobs and greater opportunity for Tennesseans across Bradley County,” said Governor Bill Lee.

Founded as a mobile catering business in 1942, the food manufacturing company is an Arizona-based premium custom foods manufacturer. Today, the company specializes in supplying sandwiches, wraps, snacks, flatbreads, burgers, and other protein snacks for branding by corporate customers worldwide.

Since 2018, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported more than 50 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,600 job commitments and nearly $3.3 billion in capital investment.

“We continue to see Tennessee flourish as the place for business thanks to companies like SK Food Group that choose to invest in our state, our skilled workforce, and our communities. Cleveland and Bradley County have proven to be the ideal location for SK Foods, and we are proud that this company will soon call the Volunteer State home,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.