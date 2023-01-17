Qcells will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. The Korea-based renewable energy solutions provider will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, creating more than 2,500 new jobs in northwest Georgia. These investments are expected to bring Qcells’ total solar panel production capacity in Georgia to 8.4 gigawatts by 2024.

“With this investment, we’re proud to strengthen our U.S. manufacturing capabilities and create good-paying jobs,” said Qcells CEO Justin Lee. “We are seeking to further expand our low-carbon solar investments as we lead the industry towards fully American-made clean energy solutions. Today’s news is further evidence of our growing partnership with Georgia, the workforce there, and an even brighter future together.”

In 2019, Qcells opened the largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the Western Hemisphere in Dalton, GA. The 1.7-gigawatt solar panel manufacturing facility has continued to expand since then and now supports more than 700 jobs in Whitfield County. Qcells is expected to increase the number of employees in Georgia to more than 4,000 by the end of 2024.

“I am honored to announce the growth of Qcells in Georgia for a second time in less than a year,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “With a focus on innovation and technology, Georgia continues to set itself apart as the No. 1 state for business. Combined with our robust logistics infrastructure, top-ranked workforce training program, and collaborative approach, Georgia provides a business-friendly environment that means jobs for hardworking Georgians in every corner of the state and success for both existing and new companies. We’re excited for Qcells’ continued success in the Peach State.”

Qcells will construct a new manufacturing facility located at Highland 75 Corporate / Industrial Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site in Bartow County. The new, state-of-the-art facility will manufacture 3.3 gigawatts of solar ingots, wafers, cells, and finished panels. The new facility will create approximately 2,000 new jobs for the region. Qcells expects to break ground at the Cartersville site in the first quarter of 2023.

“Our community is happy to welcome Qcells, and we appreciate their investment and bringing quality jobs to Cartersville,” said Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini. “The evolution of the solar energy industry continues to grow along with the worldwide desire for greener energy sources. It is an honor to have a leader in this field like Qcells to be manufacturing solar panels in Cartersville.”

Due to the company’s rapid growth, Qcells will also add a new facility adjacent to the company’s existing plant in Dalton. With its third Whitfield County facility, the company will create 510 new jobs and add another 2 gigawatts of production capability.

“We are excited to work with QCells on their second plant expansion in our Carbondale Industrial Park,” said Jevin Jensen, Chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners. “By optimizing their recent land purchase, this additional investment will add 500 well-paying jobs and continue to diversify Whitfield County’s economy.”