Pfizer To Acquire Abzena’s North Carolina Manufacturing Site

Pfizer Inc. and Abzena have entered into an agreement under which Pfizer will acquire Abzena’s manufacturing facility in Sanford, NC. Upon completion of the construction, the state-of-the-art facility will produce biologics drug substance and provide additional manufacturing capacity allowing Pfizer to help accelerate its innovative pipeline. In addition, Abzena and Pfizer’s CentreOne contract manufacturing organization will seek to collaborate to advance complex biologic products to market.
The new Sanford, NC site is expected to employ approximately 300 employees by 2025, including the current staff of approximately 100 employees. This is expected to bring Pfizer’s total workforce in North Carolina to more than 4,500 employees. The site will employ experts in both biological pharmaceutical sciences and biological manufacturing, enabling Pfizer to offer a comprehensive co-development capability. Since 2017, Pfizer has invested more than $5 billion to support the ongoing growth of its manufacturing footprint in the U.S., with $1.4 billion invested in North Carolina.
“Biologics continue to be an integral part of Pfizer’s pipeline and this acquisition will expand our research, clinical and commercial manufacturing capacity and help us accelerate the development of our pipeline products as well as support our Pfizer CentreOne customers,” said Mike McDermott, Chief Global Supply Officer, Executive Vice President, Pfizer. “Furthermore, this site is located near our existing Rocky Mount and Sanford manufacturing sites, enabling access to turn-key services spanning large molecule drug substance through fill finish. We’re excited to welcome the site into our manufacturing network as we continue to enhance our expertise and offerings.”
“We’re thrilled to announce this agreement with Pfizer,” said Matt Stober, CEO, Abzena. “I am very proud of the facility and our colleagues who worked tirelessly in its construction, and we look forward to building our future collaboration with Pfizer.”
Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, were not disclosed.