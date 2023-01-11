New Concept Universal Theme Park Coming To Frisco, Texas

Universal Parks & Resorts has announced it will build a one-of-a-kind theme park in North Texas. Unlike any other theme park in the world, the Frisco park will be specifically designed to inspire fun for families with young children. Set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, the new park concept will celebrate the Universal brand of entertainment, humor and innovation and bring to life beloved characters and stories.

Universal Parks & Resorts selected the city of Frisco for the new concept based on its growing population and ability to attract businesses to the area. The proposed location for the new concept is ideally situated east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts. “We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country.”

Part of 97 acres of land recently purchased by the company, the proposed park also has plans for an adjacent themed hotel and room for expansion.

The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a regional audience. It will include family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues. The company says that although the new park will be smaller in size, it will offer the same quality as Universal’s other larger resort destinations.