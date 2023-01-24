Milo’s Tea Company will invest $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County. The Alabama-based beverage company’s new plant will create 103 new jobs. Milo’s expects to break ground by mid-March 2023 and start production of its famous tea and lemonade in fall 2024.

“South Carolina was the optimal location to efficiently serve our customers up and down the East Coast,” said Milo’s Tea Company Chief Executive Officer Tricia Wallwork. “Like our selection journey for our Oklahoma facility, we immediately felt at home in the Spartanburg area as we received a warm welcome from state and local community partners. South Carolina and Spartanburg County in particular proved to be the right ecosystem to help us advance our people-first culture by offering an excellent standard of living for our associates and robust workforce development resources to drive economic prosperity not only for our people, but also for the region.”

After a multi-year site selection process, the company chose a 48-acre campus at the corner of U.S. Highway 290 and U.S. Highway 221 in Moore, SC. The new 110,000-square-foot plant will accommodate brewing and bottling operations for ready-to-drink beverages. It will be the company’s fourth plant in the United States. The company was diligent to ensure the Spartanburg region’s water quality could match its consistent taste and quality, and sent multiple tanker trucks of water to its Bessemer plant to validate flavor consistency.

“South Carolina’s strong economy continues to attract leading businesses such as Milo’s Tea Company,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Their decision to invest in South Carolina will significantly strengthen our beverage industry, and the new jobs will greatly enhance the Spartanburg County community and the state as a whole.”