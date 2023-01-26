LEGO To Move Head Office For Americas To Central Boston

By the end of 2026, the LEGO Group will move its head office for the Americas from its current location in Enfield, CT to Boston, MA. The move will support the business’s long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO® play to even more children in the U.S. and the Americas region, according to Skip Kodak, president of the LEGO Group in the Americas.

“Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent,” Kodak commented. “This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our U.S. head office. We have exciting plans for the next phase of growth and hope we can retain many of our current team, as well as attract new colleagues.”

The move to the new office will happen in a phased way beginning in mid-2025 and completed by the end of 2026. Until then LEGO employees will work across two sites: the existing office in Enfield and the company’s LEGO® Education office in Back Bay, Boston, where new roles will be located.

All Enfield-based employees will be offered a position in the new location and will receive relocation assistance if they wish to make the move. Colleagues who choose not to relocate will receive financial support and job placement assistance to transition to new opportunities outside the company.

“We’re grateful for our fantastic team and the support we’ve received in Connecticut over the past 50 years,” said Kodak. “This has allowed us to build a successful business and inspire millions of children. We wanted to give our people plenty of time to plan their futures, so will implement a gradual transition over the next few years.”

The Denmark-based LEGO Group opened its office in Enfield, CT in 1975. The original site was home to a factory and warehouse, but the current location is only offices. The company will begin a search for a new office location in central Boston.

The LEGO Group will continue to support its existing local community partners in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. The company currently employs approximately 2,600 people in the U.S. where it has been operating since 1962. There are currently around 740 people working full-time from its Enfield office.

In June 2022, the company announced plans to build a $1 billion carbon neutral run manufacturing facility in Virginia (see below). Construction on that facility will begin in April 2023 and is due to be completed by the end of 2025. The company also operates more than 100 LEGO stores across the country, including a flagship store on 5th Ave, New York City.