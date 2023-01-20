IonQ Plans First U.S. Quantum Computing Manufacturing Facility

Quantum computing industry leader IonQ, Inc. will open the first known dedicated quantum computing manufacturing facility in the U.S. in Washington. Located in Bothell — a suburb of Seattle — the new facility will house IonQ’s growing R&D and manufacturing teams as they develop systems to meet continued customer demand. The project is part of IonQ’s broader intent to invest $1 billion through expansion in the Pacific Northwest over the next 10 years.

“Advanced technologies like quantum computing are key to solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges such as climate change, energy, and transportation,” said Peter Chapman, CEO and President of IonQ. “The Seattle region has been a hub of tech innovation and manufacturing for decades, and has the skilled workforce we need to design, build and manufacture our quantum computers. As we planned our expansion, the Seattle area was an ideal option for our new facility. We’re excited to be among the other innovative companies who call Seattle home, many of which are IonQ partners and customers.”

The Seattle area is home to regional tech and pharma enterprises including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Panasonic, and Seattle Genetics, as well as academic institutions such as the University of Washington.

IonQ Vice President of Product Engineering Dr. Dave Mehuys, who joined IonQ in March 2022 from a senior leadership role at Psiquantum, will oversee the build out of the new facility. With over two decades of experience managing systems hardware engineering, module component engineering, customer service, and manufacturing operations, Dr. Mehuys will play an integral part of IonQ’s growth in the region.

The 65,000-square-foot facility will house IonQ's second quantum data center and be the primary production engineering location for IonQ in North America. IonQ hopes to add thousands of new jobs and opportunities to the region over the coming years.

“IonQ making the decision to open the first ever quantum computing manufacturing facility in the country right here in Bothell is a very big deal — and it’s great news for Washington state,” said U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA). “Opening this facility will absolutely help ensure Washington state continues to be a leader in innovation and cutting-edge technologies — but it also means jobs that will be an investment in our families and their futures. These are the kinds of investments that happen when we pass legislation like the CHIPS and Science Act to invest in American manufacturing and build the economy of the future right here at home.”