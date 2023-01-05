Infrastructure: On Solid Ground

By Anne Cosgrove

From the November/December 2022 Issue

States leveraged their fiscal year 2022 federal highway formula funds to jumpstart nearly 25,000 new improvement projects in communities across America during the first year of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), a review of U.S. Treasury Department data through August 31 shows.

“A key takeaway from the Treasury data is that the bipartisan infrastructure law is working in year one as intended, with state transportation departments disbursing their funds and projects breaking ground,” said American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Chief Economist Dr. Alison Premo Black, who reviewed and compiled the data for the report.

“The economic and quality of life benefits of the infrastructure law will become even more apparent as funding continues in coming years,” added ARTBA Chair Paula Hammond, a WSP USA senior vice president. “The beneficiaries of these long-term investments will be the American traveling public in their communities.”

President Biden signed the IIJA into law on November15, 2021. Nearly 90% of IIJA’s highway funds are dispersed by existing formula to states, with the remainder distributed through discretionary grant awards and other allocated programs.

Projects On The Docket

ARTBA has created a digital tool, artbahighwaydashboard.org, to provide national and state-by-state information on the projects and more specifics on how IIJA funds are being invested. Visit the site to see where projects are in progress or in planning. To date, the 20 largest IIJA projects supported by formula funds to date are: