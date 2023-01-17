In addition to the eastern territory office, In-N-Out plans to open future restaurants in the region, beginning with locations in and around Nashville by 2026. Currently, In-N-Out has 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. The Tennessee restaurants will be In-N-Out’s first establishments east of Texas.

“I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State,” commented Governor Bill Lee. “Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub. We thank In-N-Out for planting roots in Williamson County and creating new jobs for Tennesseans.”

California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand, In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. In-N-Out still makes its own 100% American beef patties from whole chucks, all burgers are made-to-order, French fries are made from fresh, whole potatoes hand-diced minutes before enjoyed, shakes are made with real ice cream, and nothing is ever frozen or microwaved.

“The Tennessee brand is supported by all the exceptional brands that do business in our state, and we are proud to add In-N-Out to our roster,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “As In-N-Out enters its 75th year, we welcome its growth to Tennessee and appreciate Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson and her team for selecting Franklin for this project. We are eager to see In-N-Out expand its presence to Tennessee through its new eastern territory office and additional restaurants, and we look forward to building a successful partnership with the company in the years ahead.”

Since 2018, TNECD has supported more than 20 economic development projects in Williamson County, resulting in 4,200 job commitments and $200 million in capital investment.

“Few companies are as iconic, or have as many loyal customers, as In-N-Out Burger,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson. “That they have chosen to expand their office and construct a retail location in our community is terrific news not just for Williamson County residents, but for all Tennesseans.”