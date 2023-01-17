In-N-Out Burger plans to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Tennessee, representing In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson County.
“We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes,” said Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, In-N-Out owner and president. “In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our associate family and serve even more amazing customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas. This expansion is significant for our company. For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. Our customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come and becoming part of the wonderful communities in the Volunteer State.”
Located in Franklin, In-N-Out will begin construction on its 100,000-square-foot office building by late 2024, with construction slated to be complete by 2026. The eastern territory office will house positions that support various business functions, from operations management to HR and IT. In-N-Out is recognized as a company that is committed to treating its associates like family.
In addition to the eastern territory office, In-N-Out plans to open future restaurants in the region, beginning with locations in and around Nashville by 2026. Currently, In-N-Out has 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. The Tennessee restaurants will be In-N-Out’s first establishments east of Texas.
“I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State,” commented Governor Bill Lee. “Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub. We thank In-N-Out for planting roots in Williamson County and creating new jobs for Tennesseans.”
California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand, In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. In-N-Out still makes its own 100% American beef patties from whole chucks, all burgers are made-to-order, French fries are made from fresh, whole potatoes hand-diced minutes before enjoyed, shakes are made with real ice cream, and nothing is ever frozen or microwaved.
“The Tennessee brand is supported by all the exceptional brands that do business in our state, and we are proud to add In-N-Out to our roster,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “As In-N-Out enters its 75th year, we welcome its growth to Tennessee and appreciate Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson and her team for selecting Franklin for this project. We are eager to see In-N-Out expand its presence to Tennessee through its new eastern territory office and additional restaurants, and we look forward to building a successful partnership with the company in the years ahead.”
Since 2018, TNECD has supported more than 20 economic development projects in Williamson County, resulting in 4,200 job commitments and $200 million in capital investment.
“Few companies are as iconic, or have as many loyal customers, as In-N-Out Burger,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson. “That they have chosen to expand their office and construct a retail location in our community is terrific news not just for Williamson County residents, but for all Tennesseans.”
Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.
Economic Growth: Gallatin Gets It
The Gallatin Economic Development Agency (EDA) has launched a new marketing initiative following another consecutive year of economic growth. Targeted at the tech and manufacturing sectors, the new campaign, dubbed “Gallatin Gets It,” will help the agency provide information about the city’s thriving business climate and competitive advantages to global business decision-makers. The campaign includes a new website and video, both of which can be viewed at GallatinGetsIt.com.
“Today’s competitive site selection process requires communities to be highly responsive to the needs of industry,” said Executive Director James Fenton. “This new campaign will allow us to tell Gallatin’s story to global business leaders in a more compelling and efficient way than ever before.”
The video features dozens of real people and real places, and gives business prospects a look at Gallatin’s diverse, vibrant, and thriving community. Produced by Civitas Agency in Nashville, the video was filmed at multiple locations and events within Gallatin and prominently features participation from familiar brands like Meta, Beretta and Volunteer State Community College.
The website features essential economic and industry data for the city’s target industries and highlights comprehensive business and workforce development resources. Other interactive features include an interactive map of available sites. This online tool is designed to position the city as a prime location for corporate investment as more executives and site selectors do their initial research from mobile devices.
The campaign bookends another successful year for the agency’s economic development efforts. In 2022, Gallatin returned to pre-pandemic unemployment levels of less than 3% and the agency helped secure $1.9 billion in additional capital investment. This past year also saw the community’s population surpass 50,0000 and the city experienced 10 straight months of sales tax collections of over $1 million.