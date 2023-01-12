Hill’s Pet Nutrition Relocating HQ In Kansas 

Hill’s Pet Nutrition will expand its footprint in Kansas with the relocation of its global and U.S. headquarters to Aspiria Campus, located in Overland Park. The global leader in science-led pet nutrition will create a new hub in the Greater Kansas City area, while continuing to invest in its global science, technology and manufacturing hubs in Topeka. The move is expected to take place at the end of this year.

Hill’s presence in Topeka, KS includes its Pet Nutrition Center, a 170-acre research and development campus in North Topeka, which is inclusive of the new Small Paws Innovation Center, a $30 million, 25,000-square-foot facility that opened in late 2021. Additionally, Hill’s Topeka and Emporia manufacturing sites will remain, as well as a new manufacturing site in Tonganoxie, which is slated to open in 2023. Hill’s will also continue its support of its Topeka community partners and the Topeka community, while expanding charitable efforts to the Greater Kansas City region.

“We are proud to extend our 75-year history in the Sunflower State. We will continue investing in our science, innovation and manufacturing hubs in Topeka – while expanding our footprint with the creation of a new hub for our Global and U.S. headquarters in the Greater Kansas City area,” said John Hazlin, President and CEO of Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “This marks an important step in our global growth as we work to meet the growing demand for our science-led pet nutrition.”