Green Building: Massachusetts Finishes First In Top 10 Ranking

As a federal territory, Washington, DC does not appear in the official top 10 list of states, but it consistently leads the nation in LEED-certified square footage per capita, in part because of the federal government and the District’s ongoing commitments to green building. In 2022, the nation’s capital certified over 46 square feet of space per resident across 115 green building projects.

In 2022, the top 10 states certified 1,225 projects and nearly 353 million gross square feet under LEED.

Since it was first established in 2000, LEED’s metrics-based system has set the standard for healthy, resilient, green buildings. In 2022, USGBC surpassed 100,000 LEED-certified projects globally, totaling more than 11 billion certified gross square feet.

This year, USGBC also released an additional Top 10 list which recognizes states with the most LEED green building professionals (at right). California topped that list, followed by New York, Texas, Florida, and Illinois.

Additional information on the 2022 rankings, along with a listing of notable projects, can be found on USGBC’s Top 10 States for LEED page.