Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. has relocated and expanded its API development laboratories from 2395 Speakman Drive to a new facility within the Sheridan Research Park in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

The 56,000-square-foot building is the new home of the company’s API process R&D activity, solid-state R&D activity, and its analytical services team. The state-of-the-art laboratory facility includes 26 fume hoods supporting Process R&D; a 50L scale Kilo laboratory equipped with 6 walk-in fume hoods; cGMP Analytical Services; HPAPI development laboratories; a new Bruker 400 mHz NMR; as well as offices for employees and client meetings. The new facility expands capacity to support the continued growth of client programs and offers new Kilo Laboratory services for larger quantities of preclinical materials for toxicological studies.

The new site fits into Eurofins CDMO Alphora’s vision for its 14-acre campus located over two nearly adjacent sites within the Sheridan Research Park, establishing a suite of complementary and integrated service offerings to support biopharmaceutical development.